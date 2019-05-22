Transcript for Wild high-speed chase in Southern California

Now to that dangerous high speed chase playing out on live TV. A stolen rv. A driver trying to get away. Tonight, we've learned more now about the driver and about the dog seen on live TV jumping out of that rv. The dog does survive this. And here's ABC's Adrienne Bankert tonight. Reporter: Tonight, this out of control driver under arrest L.A. County sheriff's and the California highway patrol in pursuit of this stolen rv, the driver, a 52-year-old woman, careening through San Fernando valley neighborhoods while holding two large dogs in her lap. Reporter: She busts out the windshield. Debris falls from inside. And what you're about to see is hard to watch. One dog jumps from the rv and is okay tonight. She hits a total of six cars -- Oh, no! Reporter: The driver of one, distraught. Eventually smashing into this sedan before jumping from the rv. The second dog running beside her before being captured by an officer. The suspect and one person injured rushed to the hospital. The dogs treated, as well. The one that jumped out, walking on a leash tonight. The other with casts on its legs. And David, that woman is now being held on $100,000 bond for alleged evasion, hit and run and assault charges. And not just the rv, but the dogs were stolen, as well. The hopes are they will be reunited with their owners. David? Adrienne, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.