Transcript for Wildfire forces thousands to evacuate in Utah

To the index tonight an explosive wildfire forcing evacuation orders for thousands of homes and you talk. The fast moving fire breaking out in the canyon east of Salt Lake City. The flames quickly scorching hundreds of acres last night the local sheriff ordered people in the area to evacuate immediately. Officials set up a shelter for residents at a nearby school. And following in the footsteps of a legend the grandson of Mohammed Al least daylight can be in his professional boxing debut. Nikhil Colleen Walsh chairing the first round tko against Jordan weeks last night in Tulsa Oklahoma. Walsh wearing a pair of black and white trunks gifted to him. From his grandfather.

