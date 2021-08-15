Wildfire forces thousands to evacuate in Utah

More
The fast-moving fire broke out in a canyon east of Salt Lake City.
0:39 | 08/15/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Wildfire forces thousands to evacuate in Utah
To the index tonight an explosive wildfire forcing evacuation orders for thousands of homes and you talk. The fast moving fire breaking out in the canyon east of Salt Lake City. The flames quickly scorching hundreds of acres last night the local sheriff ordered people in the area to evacuate immediately. Officials set up a shelter for residents at a nearby school. And following in the footsteps of a legend the grandson of Mohammed Al least daylight can be in his professional boxing debut. Nikhil Colleen Walsh chairing the first round tko against Jordan weeks last night in Tulsa Oklahoma. Walsh wearing a pair of black and white trunks gifted to him. From his grandfather.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:39","description":"The fast-moving fire broke out in a canyon east of Salt Lake City.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79471575","title":"Wildfire forces thousands to evacuate in Utah","url":"/WNT/video/wildfire-forces-thousands-evacuate-utah-79471575"}