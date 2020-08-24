Wildfires burn homes to the ground in California

More
Two of the largest fires in state history have destroyed more than one million acres.
1:41 | 08/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Wildfires burn homes to the ground in California

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:41","description":"Two of the largest fires in state history have destroyed more than one million acres. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"72557143","title":"Wildfires burn homes to the ground in California","url":"/WNT/video/wildfires-burn-homes-ground-california-72557143"}