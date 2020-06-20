-
Now Playing: 3 dozen wildfires burn in 9 states
-
Now Playing: 65 years after Emmett Till's death, still no federal law against lynching
-
Now Playing: For many black Tulsa residents, Juneteenth is a day of celebration, despair, anger
-
Now Playing: What is Juneteenth? A look back at the history of the US holiday
-
Now Playing: America celebrates Juneteenth amid cries for justice
-
Now Playing: AMC reverses stance on mask requirements after backlash
-
Now Playing: Fierce backlash over John Bolton’s new tell-all book
-
Now Playing: Navy upholds firing of USS Theodore Roosevelt captain
-
Now Playing: WHO officials warn ‘pandemic is accelerating’
-
Now Playing: Tulsa braces for 'civil emergency' after Trump rally postponed
-
Now Playing: Authorities move to fire officer involved in Breonna Taylor’s death
-
Now Playing: College basketball player nails full-court trick shot
-
Now Playing: Disabled veterans help clean underwater war memorial
-
Now Playing: Fireworks light up night sky in Brooklyn
-
Now Playing: Tennessee lawmakers pass 6-week abortion ban
-
Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: June 19, 2020
-
Now Playing: Latest developments
-
Now Playing: Drybar founder on challenges of reopening
-
Now Playing: Long Island Aquarium’s executive director on challenges during virus outbreak