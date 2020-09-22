Transcript for Wisconsin declares public health emergency over COVID-19 ‘surge’

And the president has repeatedly talked about a vaek seen, saying it could come around the election, but tonight, "The Washington post" first reporting the fda is preparing tough new standards for authorizing vaccines, so, what does that mean now for any timeline? And the CDC revealing tonight that even when a vaccine is ready for adults, it won't be immediately available for children. There's also new guidance tonight on Halloween. Here's Steve osunsami at the CDC in Atlanta. Reporter: Four out of those 200,000 American deaths are being counted tonight in this one family. The beltrans got sick with covid-19 after a get-together at a moment in Phoenix and lost a father, mother and two sons. We did everything together. It's hard. More than half of my family is gone. Reporter: A safe vaccine would help everyone, and chances of getting one by election day just fell. "The Washington post" reports that the fda is announcing new rules for drugmakers. Volunteers who test these vaccines would now need to be monitored for roughly two months after their second dose. And there's another discouraging update from health authorities. Even when the first vaccines are ready, only adults will be allowed to use them. The first available vaccines are being tested in adults and they won't be immediately available for use in children. Reporter: After weeks of better numbers across much of the country, the number of cases is now moving in the wrong direction in 33 states. And Puerto Rico. We may see some of the restrictions needing to be rolled out again. That's something people should anticipate. Reporter: In Wisconsin, the governor is calling it a new public health emergency, ordering anyone older than 5 to wear a mask indoors if they're with anyone outside their own household. And Steve back with us tonight from the CDC and Steve, I know they're out with new guidelines tonight for Halloween. Reporter: Yes, David. Health authorities here are encouraging families who planned out handing out candy to leave it outside. They're calling trick or treating a high risk activity that should probably be avoided. David? So many things different this year. Steve, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.