Transcript for Woman accused of encouraging college boyfriend to kill himself

Next to the former Boston college student charged with involuntary homicide in the death of her boyfriend. Sending him 47,000 text messages. He did take his own life 90 minutes before his graduation. Here's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: The girlfriend of a former Boston college student tonight charged with involuntary manslaughter after a grand jury found she encouraged Alexander urtula to take his own life. Ms. You made demands and threats with the understanding that she had complete and total control over Mr. Urtula, both mentally and emotionally. Reporter: Prosecutors say fellow student inyoung you was physically, verbally, and psychologically abusive, sending thousands of texts, some urging him to, quote, "Go kill himself. To go die." In the 47,000 text messages, yes, there were many, many instances where she instructed him to do so. Reporter: Just 90 minutes before urtula's graduation from Boston college in may, authorities say his girlfriend allegedly tracked him through his phone to a nearby parking garage and was there when he leapt to his death. The allegations echoing the case against Michelle Carter, the young woman convicted of involuntary manslaughter after sending hundreds of texts urging her boyfriend to act on his suicidal thoughts. What complicates this case, David, is that the young woman is back home in South Korea. Prosecutors say they're cautiously optimistic she'll return. But if she doesn't, they say there are a number of ways to extradite her back. David? Eva, thank you. And new fears for a missing

