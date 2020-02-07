Transcript for Woman charged with assault after viral parking lot confrontation

Next, to that armed confrontation in a Michigan parking lot. ABC's Alex Perez with the incident and that video. She got the gun on me. Reporter: Tonight, after this disturbing video showing a white woman pointing a gun at a black mom and her teenage daughter, authorities in Michigan charging that woman and her husband with felony assault. Two very different stories from two different groups. Both sides claiming they felt extremely threatened. Reporter: Those charges come after this video went viral. Posting it on Facebook Wednesday. Authorities say the conflict started after the parties allegedly bumped into each other at a chipotle restaurant. If she did something wrong -- She walked into a 15-year-old and you're on camera. Reporter: The woman claiming she was blocked from entering her car before her husband ushers her into the vehicle. She then rolls down her window. This is not the end of the world. White people aren't racist. Reporter: Hill then appears to move to the back of the vehicle and that's when things escalate, as it reverses, authorities say hill believed they were trying to hit her. So, she pounded on the rear the woman storms out of the car with her finger on the trigger. And, Tom, if convicted for felony assault, that husband and wife could face up to four years behind bars. Tom? Alex, thank you.

