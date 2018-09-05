-
Now Playing: Florida widow charged with husband's murder 17 years later
-
Now Playing: World War II Navy veteran graduates from college
-
Now Playing: Storm system drenching the Plains states
-
Now Playing: Search continues for the remains of at least 6 girls missing for decades
-
Now Playing: Woman facing murder charges in husband's death nearly 2 decades ago
-
Now Playing: Rescuers investigating a possible alligator attack in Orlando
-
Now Playing: Trump CIA pick tells lawmakers: 'My moral compass is strong'
-
Now Playing: Science experiment caused school fire that hurt students, teacher: Officials
-
Now Playing: High school evacuated after chemistry class explosion injures 17 students, 1 teacher
-
Now Playing: Hazardous fumes continue after Kilauea volcano eruption
-
Now Playing: Pilots who safely landed Southwest flight remember moment they knew there was trouble
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: North Korean prisoners freed ahead of planned Trump meeting
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Americans freed from North Korea amid Iran deal backlash
-
Now Playing: The non-mother who started Mother's Day
-
Now Playing: 'Spiritual healer' charged with sexually assaulting clients
-
Now Playing: Emotional testimony kicks off Texas kidnapping trial
-
Now Playing: Women arrested for throwing ash-like substance at police chief
-
Now Playing: 3 Americans released from North Korea, Trump tweets
-
Now Playing: Possible break in decades-old murders of young girls