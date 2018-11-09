Woman who helped in Elizabeth Smart kidnapping to be released

More
Authorities said they miscalculated her time served in federal custody.
0:16 | 09/11/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman who helped in Elizabeth Smart kidnapping to be released

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57757709,"title":"Woman who helped in Elizabeth Smart kidnapping to be released","duration":"0:16","description":"Authorities said they miscalculated her time served in federal custody.","url":"/WNT/video/woman-helped-elizabeth-smart-kidnapping-released-57757709","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.