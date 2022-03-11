Woman pleads guilty to making up kidnap and torture plot

More than five years after she said she was kidnapped and tortured, Sherri Papini pleaded guilty to two of the 35 felony counts, including lying to federal agents and mail fraud.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live