Transcript for Woman saves husband on Caribbean honeymoon

Back now with a honeymoon nightmare. The groom falling into a volcano. His new wife climbing into rescue him. ABC's Lana Zak has the story. Reporter: Just days after her wedding, acaimie Chastain nearly became a widow. I was just completely terrified that my husband was gonna die on our honeymoon. Reporter: And tonight, her strength is the reason husband clay is alive. She blows me away in everything she does. Reporter: Clay was repelling down a volcanic crater in St. Kitts. Acamie at the top heard a loud snap, but then she no longer heard her husband. I knew something was going to be really bad. I was really scared about what I was going to find when I found him. Reporter: Clay believes his rope snapped, causing him to fall 30 to 50 feet. Acaimie found his bandana, his cellphone and then she found him. I tried calling 911 but neither of our phones had any kind of signal. Reporter: So at just 5'2", barely more than 100 pounds, she dragged her new husband for almost three hours to safety. She's a pretty small woman. Reporter: Even at their wedding, clay says knew acaimie was small by mighty but admits he really had no idea. I'm just amazed at how strong she was. Clay has a long recovery ahead of him. He just had a procedure to relieve fluid build up in his spine. His wife tells me tonight he's doing well. Acamie's message to other couples take the guided tour. Good advice. Lana, great to have you with us.

