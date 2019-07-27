-
Now Playing: Newlywed saves husband after he falls into volcano
-
Now Playing: Series of deadly earthquakes strike the Philippines
-
Now Playing: Woman saves husband on Caribbean honeymoon
-
Now Playing: American teens held on murder charge in Italy
-
Now Playing: Dog accompanies saxophonist in Slovenia streets
-
Now Playing: Earthquakes strike Philippines, killing 8 people
-
Now Playing: 2 dead in balcony collapse near swim championships
-
Now Playing: 2 American tourists arrested in Rome on murder charges
-
Now Playing: New information revealed in search for murder suspects in remote Canadian wilderness
-
Now Playing: Travel trend alert: Take a whisky walk in Scotland
-
Now Playing: Great-grandmother, 89, becomes oldest person to summit Kilimanjaro
-
Now Playing: Wednesday was one of the busiest days in aviation history
-
Now Playing: More than $30M in gold, precious metals stolen in 180 seconds
-
Now Playing: Video shows teen suspects in Canada walking around store
-
Now Playing: Canadian manhunt for teen murder suspects zeroes in on small remote town
-
Now Playing: Coast Guard interdicts suspected drug boat in Pacific
-
Now Playing: World in Photos: Mueller testifies, Puerto Rico protests, heat wave
-
Now Playing: Trump blasts Sweden prime minister over A$AP Rocky
-
Now Playing: New evidence on Russian interference in 2016 election
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Friday, July 26, 2019