Transcript for A woman in South Florida was killed in an alligator attack

Florida, where authorities recovered the body of a woman attacked by alligator. Their search for clues leading to a grime discovery. Reporter: Tonight, that grime discovery in a south Florida lake. A woman out for a walk, found dead, the victim of a vicious gator attack. The authorities wrangling the reptile Friday. Early that morning, a witness spotted a 47-year-old woman taking a stroll with her dogs. Moments later she vanished. That witness calling 911. Her dogs roaming the banks of the lake. One badly bitten. No sign of their owner. There's a gator about 300 feet away from us in the lake. Reporter: Recovery efforts overnight confirming worst fierce, leading to the woman's body. Authorities say that while attacks on humans are rare, alligators nest in the summer making them more aggressive. Authorities warning never walk along waterways in Florida with small children or pets this time of year, because they can be mistaken for prey. There are more than a million gators in the state of Florida alone. Experts say they can lurk in the smallest bodies of waters. We want to turn to Indiana

