Women accused of dressing as 'grannies' to receive vaccine

Two Florida women not old enough to receive vaccines yet put on disguises hoping to fool heath care workers.
0:36 | 02/20/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Women accused of dressing as 'grannies' to receive vaccine

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

