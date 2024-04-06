World Central Kitchen’s Jose Andres speaks out after death of aid workers

Chef Jose Andres has called for an independent investigation after Israeli strikes killed seven aid workers as they worked to provide much-needed food and supplies to starving people in Gaza.

April 6, 2024

