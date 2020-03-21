{"duration":"3:14","description":"Doctors and nurses deal with being most at-risk of infection, while families deal with being separated from those who are sick.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69720313","title":"World Health Organization warns the young: ‘You are not invincible’","url":"/WNT/video/world-health-organization-warns-young-invincible-69720313"}