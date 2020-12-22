‘World News Tonight’ shares gift ideas that are made in America

More
During this holiday season, “World News Tonight” shares American-made companies that support communities across the country.
2:01 | 12/22/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘World News Tonight’ shares gift ideas that are made in America

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:01","description":"During this holiday season, “World News Tonight” shares American-made companies that support communities across the country.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74852387","title":"‘World News Tonight’ shares gift ideas that are made in America","url":"/WNT/video/world-news-tonight-shares-gift-ideas-made-america-74852387"}