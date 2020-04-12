One of world’s largest radio telescopes collapses in Puerto Rico

The telescope at the famous Arecibo Observatory, built in the 1960s, had already been badly damaged. It was featured in the movies ‘Golden Eye’ and ‘Contact.’
Tonight here we have newly released video of that collapse the loss of that famous telescope collapsing in Puerto Rico. The 900 ton platform at the RC bow observatory plunging 400 feet onto which reflector fish. That telescope help scientists make significant discoveries in space for more than fifty years Tesco also in several movies including James bond's goals and I.

