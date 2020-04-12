Transcript for One of world’s largest radio telescopes collapses in Puerto Rico

Tonight here we have newly released video of that collapse the loss of that famous telescope collapsing in Puerto Rico. The 900 ton platform at the RC bow observatory plunging 400 feet onto which reflector fish. That telescope help scientists make significant discoveries in space for more than fifty years Tesco also in several movies including James bond's goals and I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.