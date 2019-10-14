-
Now Playing: 3-year-old missing, persons of interest in custody
-
Now Playing: Deadly typhoon in Japan claims 33 lives, 19 gone missing
-
Now Playing: CDC confirms Indiana’s first rare mosquito-borne virus death
-
Now Playing: Dangerous storm developing that will hit the South and Northeast
-
Now Playing: Police officer fatally shot at Maryland parking garage
-
Now Playing: 3-year-old kidnapped from outside birthday party in Alabama: Police
-
Now Playing: UK parents ‘devastated’ after woman flees to US after deadly crash
-
Now Playing: Trump’s former Russia adviser to testify in impeachment inquiry
-
Now Playing: 30 hurt, 2 killed and worker missing after New Orleans hotel collapse
-
Now Playing: White officer who killed black woman inside her house resigns
-
Now Playing: Trump to authorize sanctions on Turkey
-
Now Playing: Officials rescue 190-pound dog from hiking trail
-
Now Playing: Jayme Closs says she's feeling 'stronger every day' 1 year after kidnapping
-
Now Playing: Military dad meeting 6-month-old son for the first time captured in sweet photos
-
Now Playing: Boy, 6, missing after vehicle was stolen later found unharmed
-
Now Playing: Police officer who fatally shot Texas woman in her own home resigns
-
Now Playing: Firemen get their nails painted by little girl
-
Now Playing: 13-year veteran police officer shot, killed
-
Now Playing: Ronan Farrow on Matt Lauer allegations in book: ‘Let the facts stand on their own’
-
Now Playing: Ronan Farrow talks Harvey Weinstein and Rose McGowan