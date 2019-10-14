Transcript for 3-year-old kidnapped from outside birthday party in Alabama: Police

Next this Monday night, the FBI is now joining a multi-state search for a missing 3-year-old girl from Alabama. Tonight, allegedly abducted from a birthday party. Two people are now being questioned, but no sign of the child, and police believe she is in extreme danger tonight. Here's ABC's Steve osunsami. Reporter: The FBI tonight is on this case and they're helping Alabama authorities expand their search for this missing 3-year-old into Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi and police say that kamille Mckinney was kidnapped from outside a birthday party in Birmingham Saturday evening and security cameras took these pictures of the blue SUV that took her away. Authorities say that this unidentified man seen in surveillance video and a woman he was riding with inside that blue SUV are persons of interest. Police found the vehicle Sunday night and are questioning those people this evening. We're going to be conducting an extensive interview and investigation to hopefully further lead us to this young baby. Reporter: So far, no signs of the child. At home, they call her cupcake. She was last seen wearing a pink Minnie mouse print t-shirt. Her parents are devastated. I want her back bad, and I'd do anything to have my baby back. Reporter: So far, police say they don't believe the two people they're questioning have any connection to the missing child's family. Police also say they believe there are other people involved. David? We're all thinking about that little girl. Steve, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.