Transcript for 9-year-old recovering after battling COVID-19

Dr. Fauci was pressed on the virus and children, and the dangerous condition that many doctors believe is connected to the virus. The governor of New York talking about three children who were lost to the condition. Dr. Fauci warning there is still a lot we do not know. Here's Stephanie Ramos on that part of the story. Reporter: When Bobby Dean got covid-19, he never had any respiratory symptoms. Instead, the 9-year-old was hospitalized with a fever, rash, irritated red eyes, and he couldn't hold down food. He was just crying out in pain anytime anyone got near his belly, his belly hurt so bad. Reporter: Bobby's now recovering after receiving medications used to treat a similar illness, kawasaki disease. It's a very real thing and it's a very scary thing. Reporter: New York investigating about 100 cases, at least three kids have died. We've lost three children, a 5-year-old boy, a 7-year-old boy, and an 18-year-old girl. So this is a truly disturbing situation. Reporter: Dr. Anthony Fauci today warning we're still learning about the virus' impact on children. I think we better be careful, we are not cavalier in thinking that children are completely immune to the deleterious effects. Reporter: We've been following 8-year-old Jayden hardowar, who went from a fever to cardiac arrest. His brother giving him cpr. No pulse at all. My older boy, he got on the bed and he starts to pump the chest. Reporter: Jayden rushed to the E.R. And put on a ventilator. After two weeks, he was finally released from the hospital today. The little boy who's been through so much, welcomed home by family, friends, and the first responders who helped save his life. It takes some time for them to recover so we are hoping to see that he recovers. And comes back strong. Reporter: David, doctors say when they start to see these kids, they've often had a few days of stomach illness and fever, and it progresses quickly. In just a matter of days, it can turn serious.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.