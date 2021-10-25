New York City puts 9,000 unvaccinated city workers on unpaid leave

Despite opposition to vaccine mandates, Mayor Bill de Blasio reported no city services have been disrupted and since Friday’s deadline, the vaccination rate among city workers is 91%.

