New York governor under fire, sexual harassment allegations

More
Charlotte Bennett, 25, the former aide who accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, said that his explanation and attempt to apologize were not acceptable.
3:31 | 03/02/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New York governor under fire, sexual harassment allegations

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:31","description":"Charlotte Bennett, 25, the former aide who accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment, said that his explanation and attempt to apologize were not acceptable.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76190879","title":"New York governor under fire, sexual harassment allegations ","url":"/WNT/video/york-governor-fire-sexual-harassment-allegations-76190879"}