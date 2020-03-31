Transcript for New York first responders hit hard

Not just medical professionals doctors and nurses it's the first responders to police firefighters EMTs risking their lives. Tonight the terrible poll already on the NYPD Detroit's police chief testing positive Boston's police force with more than a dozen cases. And of course the stress on 911 systems nationwide. Tonight we team up with our stations across the country and here's WE BC's Liz Cho. Tonight the relentless spread of corona virus is hitting police departments heart. 48 year old detective Cedric Dixon is one of four NYPD members did die after contracting the virus. The 23 year veteran of the force suffered underlying health conditions. And leaves behind a big family and a child we are hurting. We are crying. And we continue to fight. The PD is seeing a huge spike in cases. More than 900 members have tested positive including higher ranking NYPD counterterrorism chief. And former ABC news correspondent John Miller. More than 5000 New York cops have called out sick. In New Jersey at least a 160 state police personnel have the virus and more than two dozen Los Angeles Police have been infected. Detroit's police chief James Creag also testing positive and there are at least two deaths in the ranks. And line 911 call centers are now racing to develop contingency plans if employees get sick. New York city's emergency system is already overwhelmed. Receiving a record 6000 calls any single day. This is unprecedented we've never seen our EMS system get this many calls ever. You know this has been so challenging for the officers and paramedics answering those 911 calls and WABC's Liz Cho is with us tonight reporting from home like so many and as we know many of these officers are really the first point of contact with the sick patient. And you've learned tonight the NYPD is now providing officers with protection. That's right David the detectives union your New Yorkers calling this just an absolute terror and officers gore out on the front line every single day. They do however the department has had enough protect your all of there are. And want the good news ring tonight David we have just learned that. And that is good news I'm John Miller list short thanks to you into the entire team at WABC just tremendous reporting.

