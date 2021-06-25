New York state court suspends Rudy Giuliani’s law license

The court said that Giuliani made “demonstrably false and misleading statements” in the legal challenge to the 2020 election. Giuliani has 20 days to appeal the decision.
Transcript for New York state court suspends Rudy Giuliani's law license

