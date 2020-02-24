Zamboni driver suits up for NHL debut as emergency goalie

More
42-year-old David Ayers made his NHL debut after both of the Carolina Hurricanes’ goalies were injured, and became the oldest goalie to ever win his first game.
1:18 | 02/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Zamboni driver suits up for NHL debut as emergency goalie

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:18","description":"42-year-old David Ayers made his NHL debut after both of the Carolina Hurricanes’ goalies were injured, and became the oldest goalie to ever win his first game.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69166582","title":"Zamboni driver suits up for NHL debut as emergency goalie","url":"/WNT/video/zamboni-driver-suits-nhl-debut-emergency-goalie-69166582"}