Transcript for 'What Would You Do?': Coach tells athlete to stay in closet about sexuality

Hey, coach, I've got some news to share with you. You're kidding me. You got signed to the big leagues? No, I hope that offer comes soon. But I wanted to tell you I'm gay. Kyle, you know I support you. You're one of my best players, but this is career suicide. He's gay and he's being told to stay in the closet. It happens all too often. Just last year, actor Ellen page spoke candidly with "Porter" magazine saying she was told by Hollywood executives, "People cannot know you're gay." And in 2018, former Dallas cowboys linebacker Jeff Rohrer opened up about being in the closet as a player. I didn't want to hurt the cowboys. I didn't want to hurt the league. And until recently, in more than half the country, you could still be fired for being gay. Last month, the U.S. Supreme court decided that was unconstitutional, leading to protections for many lgbtq Americans. You're talking about throwing away your chance at the major leagues. Why? But this baseball coach is demanding his player keep his sexuality a secret. Name one openly gay baseball player. Hey. How are you? Adam, good to see you. And joining us at the Tom sawyer diner, olympic medalist Adam Rippon. Rippon is no stranger to jumping over barriers. In 2018, he became the first openly gay winter olympian to represent team usa. The perfect person to help us ask -- "What would you do?" It's time, let's go. Preset three. We're rolling now. Don't keep me in suspense here. Oh, my god. I know that feeling. It's that tough? Yeah. Coach, I'm -- I'm gay. You're gay? I was worried about how you would take it, and the team would take it. But how will this woman take it? Kyle, this could be a career ender for you. Don't you want to go to the big leagues? Yeah, I do, and I think I can. As who I am, being who I am. Kyle, I just -- you know, I need a moment. I need a moment. I'm gonna go. I'm gonna go to the bathroom. And as Kyle walks away -- I saw it coming. I knew he was having a hard time. He couldn't get it out. I mean, do you think I'm saying the right thing here? I'm not trying to be insensitive. He's right in the bathroom right now freaking out because he wanted you to accept it more. I really like this lady. You do? Yeah. I know it's hard. It's gonna be career suicide. Don't say that to him. She stresses that it's crucial for him to be mindful of his message. These kids nowadays, they have so much pressure, they just -- they want to kill themselves. As Kyle returns, we send Danny away. Have Kyle make eye contact with her. Just give him time. And she becomes a sort of intermediary. Things are different now in this world, he doesn't realize it. He thinks I'm giving up my career. He's old school. He feels like no one's done that yet, but maybe you can be the first. But he says you're amazing. I try my best. Oh, my god, that's so crazy. That's so cool to see. Yeah. It brings tears to your eyes. Yeah. Why? She didn't need to say anything and she wasn't prompted to say anything and she was just so kind to the both of them. The owner here, he's so cute. He tells me to sit over here, he's got a surprise for me. I don't know what his surprise is today. Wow, it's us. I guess she doesn't know. Well, surprise. Hi, there. What're you doing here? They were actors. Oh, no. Oh, no. Oh, my god. And I stuck my two cents in. Oh, my god. You're touched. I'm totally touched. I feel that in this day and age, it's just -- it's a tough situation. And there's so much kid suicide now that I got upset that I didn't want him to feel rejected from his coach. You know, our guest with us is Adam Rippon. Do you want to meet him? We want to introduce you. This is Adam. Sure. This is Adam. Oh, my god, Adam. Hi. So nice to meet you. Congratulations. Well, I just have to say, you know, we -- we were sitting and we were watching you and you were saying that the world is changing, but it's really like -- it's people. I could even get emotional talking. It's people like you. I wish there were more people like me. Me, too. Who wear a high ponytail to breakfast every Wednesday. Thank you. Thank you. These kids nowadays, they have so much pressure, they just -- they want to kill themselves. She's not the only one raising real concerns about our player's mental health. It's hard being gay in this day and age. I hear horror stories. He shouldn't stay in the closet, is what you're saying? It will kill him. That would be your concern. We're rolling again. If you come out with this you're off the team. You hear me? You know what, just have your mother pick you up. All right? And with Kyle left alone -- Are you okay? This young couple immediately offers unwavering support. Do you want to talk about anything? I mean, I'm a good listener if you want to talk. My name is Taylor. Hi, Taylor, nice to meet you. Oh, my god. You're shaking. He's shaking. He's clearly broken down, but she tries to build him back up. I have some friends who are, like, openly gay and it's hard to, you know, to come out about it, but I think that that makes you strong. You should be proud of that. Thank you. I mean, you got to be who you are. Cool, huh? It's really cool. She's such a sweetheart. Were you ever told to stay in the closet for fear that you wouldn't be successful? It was something that I talked about with -- with my friends and -- and family. And -- and nobody really had a -- a clear answer. But when I was out I just felt strong. I felt like I was really -- I knew who I was. Are you going to eat? While they motion for Kyle to join them for lunch -- you can sit with us. We should break it, I think, right? Sounds good. We head their way to tell them they're on "What would you do?" It's time. Let's go. Kyle, meet Kyle. Nice to meet you, Kyle. How are you? We're on TV. You didn't have to get involved. You don't know the guy. Being in high school is tough enough. And if you are gay, it's hard to be who you are and a coach is someone that you look up to. We're rolling one last time. This is my star athlete. Our coach is making friends, introducing this future star. Kyle Pollack. I'll remember that. And while Sybil and Denise are catching up, Kyle is breaking the news to his coach. I wanted to tell you that I'm gay. I lost my appetite. And when coach storms out -- Look at that. All of them are stunned. Are you okay? They step in. He thinks I'm ruining my career. No. You're not. You're not. I'm proud of you for having the courage to speak up for who you are and what matters to you. Thank you. And I believe that your career is still yours. Kyle quickly goes from a baseball coach loss to a life coach win. You have to do what's best for you. My son played baseball. And he's an African-American. And he, you know, that's not big in that industry. But he still went out there and did it. Don't forget everything he said before you sat down. He said, "Look for his name." He believes in you. His feelings, that's a different thing. When Danny returns, they turn their coaching his way. You guys know where I'm coming from, right? Sometimes we have a picture in our minds of ways, things that we know. This is not a perfect world, but he's strong enough. But he's actually stronger than you realize to come to you and say that. So your response now is, will determine to him whether or not he has your love. That's pretty amazing. That is amazing. You just need a minute. We have a good one in there. There are no gay players in baseball. Let him be the first. Why not? You can be first, right, Kyle? I can. Spoken with true wisdom. There it is. Time to meet these wise and patient women. What in the world? Oh, my god. How are you? What in the world? They were actors. What? Yes. Oh, my god. You okay? The fact that he would be an example, that shouldn't be the case, right? There must be others. Why do you think there are no others? He was afraid of the backlash, it's the fear of rejection -- Sure. The fear of not being enough, so people just silently -- you know -- Suffer. Yeah. Yeah. It's getting better, but we're not quite there yet. I would say absolutely not, not if there would still need to be a first. As for Adam, being the first is a great responsibility. I remember being that young kid in Scranton, Pennsylvania, who thought this would be a secret forever. And I thought, I owe it to that young kid to say something. I hope there's a time that people don't need to come out but I think it's important because I think representation matters. And I think when people can see a little bit of themselves in someone it gives them the permission to be as authentic as

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.