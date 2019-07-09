Transcript for What Would You Do: Daughter reveals her surprising DNA test results

Look what I've got. Have you heard of these at home DNA testing kits? Yes, did you take one? Yeah, I got it one as a gift. Mom do you think I'm more of your German, or dad more of your Cuban side? Can't wait to see. At home genetic tests, they're exploding in popularity and some people are finding some surprising results. It is remarkable what these DNA tests are doing these days. Long lost sisters, separated at birth, who never know the other existed until now. I'm meeting my biological sister today. Very exciting. But those tests also leave some people questioning their identity. Like this story out of Houston, Sabrina Payne has been a rollercoaster journey of self-discovery, ever since a DNA test turned her life upside down. The results showed Sabrina's biological father was not the man who raised her. When I figured out we weren't biologically related it was like somebody just punches you in the stomach. Irish, British, French, German. Not even one percent linking me to Central America. This can't be right. Ariane -- Your father and I have something to tell you. In this diner we have ancestry test results of our own. If you saw this family tree, going up in flames what would you do? I was there the day you were born, and I will be there for you until the end. But, genetically speaking, we don't share the same DNA. I'm sorry, honey. I'm not biologically your father. Are you kidding me? Today, our hidden cameras are rolling at the parkview diner in Brooklyn, New York. So, you guys know those at home DNA test kit things. Yeah. I took one! Tell me how it works before you open it. You do a cheek swab and you send it in, and then they tell you your family history. As their daughter starts to voice curiosity in the family tree. I figured ours would be cool because dad, you have your Cuban side and mom, you have the whole german-european side. Right away. It catches the attention of this woman at the next table. I'm going to run to the bathroom and then we'll do a fun little reveal. After Ariane walks away -- Oh my god. What are we gonna do? This family mystery starts to unravel. Honey, we can't let her open this. Who is this? That's our daughter and she just took this test and we've got a family secret. Oh, you've got a secret, oh -- is that the father? Biologically. No. Does she know that? No she doesn't know that. She's going to find out now. We had a sperm donor. We had a sperm donor. We've told her, her whole life that she's Cuban. But he's not Cuban. The sperm the -- oh god. You'll be fine. It'll be fine. Don't worry about it. Here she comes now. It's going to be fine. Thank you. Drumroll. What the hell? This just says 93% European. And then it like breaks down that. The results are in, what will she do when our parents come clean? I need to confess something, okay? I raised you and you've been my daughter from day one but you're not my biological daughter. I'm sorry. You lied to me, both of you. You're both liars. Everything's just been a lie. You know what. I gotta take a minute break, I can't deal with this right now. When our parents leave to take a breath Oh my gosh, I'm more upset than anybody. I mean I'm in shock. It's very hard to tell somebody, especially such a different generation, we would be so humiliated to tell our children. They lied to me for 24 years. But, he's still your father. Just give them a chance. They were so upset. I'm upset! Now, how am I gonna eat? I'm so upset. Now, our parents are back. She needs to know everything. You have to tell her everything. Just tell her. Let's just tell her. Yeah, let's break go ahead and break it now. It's, "What would you do?" There's a camera. I'm John Quinones, how are you? Oh my god. What were you thinking? I felt sick for her parents. They had to tell her everything, she needs to hear the truth. Oh my god I wanna get up and hug her still. Don't get that upset. Throughout the day, our parents start to get some different advice. Just play it off as something people do for fun. She doesn't think the tests are accurate. If she tries to follow up, I would say look this is just a money making business for them. While he does trust the science. When she reads it, isn't she going to find out? So you just say the test is wrong, that's all. He suggests they rely on a lie. Okay. The test is wrong. We're rolling again Do you think this is going to expose us? This fellow mother can't help but listen in as our parents worry out loud. I don't want to tell her. Wow, look at the face she's making She's been my daughter since day one and she will always been my daughter I never lied to her. She chooses to stay silent. We maybe haven't lied but we kept this huge secret from her. Until. Maybe we can deny it. Whatever comes out of it we can just deny it and say it's not accurate? DNA tests are accurate. If you take a swab of the cheek or hair follicle or something like that, that's accurate. 100%. She thinks I'm her biological father but I'm not. We had a sperm donor years ago. She doesn't know. She doesn't know. I think if you don't tell her the truth, she'll never trust you again. You were protecting her that's it. No matter what, she's yours. It's not having the child, it's raising them. That's what a parent is all about. You're doing the right thing, it'll work out. Gonna bring her back in and try that swap again. We send Ariane back in. You're not my biological daughter. Have her throw her parents out. Seriously, leave me alone. And our parents away -- Take a deep breath. You're blessed with two beautiful parents. You need to hug your mom and dad and just tell them thank you for protecting you all these years. That's why they never wanted to bring it up because they never wanted to hurt you. Yeah. What was your message to them? Having a child is, is a blessing, and it doesn't matter if you give birth or not. It's raising the child that's

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.