We're back inside the Tom sawyer diner with our special celebrity guest Ni Dimarco watching as most customers have come to our deaf patron's aid. I have never seen anyone treat another human being like this. This is insane. And some, they take the waiter's side. Should you be prepared for this. Now we are changing things up slightly. Would you like to go in and play the actor yourself? I think it would be fine. Fun. I would love to. Give me a baseball cap and I will head in. Nyle's at the center of the scene. Specials. Specials. This, full menu. Yeah? Give him something to write down. I don't have anything on me. I have a pen -- He needs a piece of paperer to write what he wants. And right away, the nearby diners are trying to help Tyler communicate. I'm not playing charades. You are really rude. What do you want to get? He wants water. I need it quick. Please. And Tyler walks away, she has a choice word for her that nyle fully understands. . That ease amazing. Our waiter is back. Wasting my time. Do you want salad with it. And once again, she is up out of her seat. This is taking way too much time. Just go somewhere elsewhere they understand you. Go somewhere else. Get out of here. You need to leave. Can I have my pen back please? Give him the pen. Instead of arguing, she gets the Macker. I can help you? Yeah that waiter is very rude. First, he told him to leave. He is not playing charades with him. It's awesome. She does what the waiter had a problem going all day. He wants water and a grilled chicken sandwich and it comes with a salad and he wants salad. Proving how easy it is to communicate. Time to say hello. It's "What would you do?." Have a seat. This really happens in real life. He is really deaf. This is nyle Dimarco. He won "Dancing with the stars". I would never treat anyone like that and I would never let anyone do V do that around me. We roll one last time. J.W. Is in the hot seat. I can not help with you this. Okay, I can't help you. I will be with you. I don't have a pen on me. This is not my job. These diners give J. Wavmt pen. He can't do the job -- thmpblts ain't my job. It is. And a menu so he can place his order. He has to order. The guy can't speak. Why are you helping a deaf guy? You don't even know him. Why are you helping a deaf guy. You don't know him. What would us do if you are deaf. What would dourks you come in a dine interyou want to eat, what would you tell him. Translator: Good for him. Write it on a piece of paper, the guy can't speak. Good for you. He is my son, I would kick you in your . You like that? You don't deserve the job. You happy? Now he's yelling at me. It's not his fault. You don't do the job if you can't do it. You take care of someone. It's not right. You treat the guy like a . Excuse my French -- Before they leave. Did -- let me tell you. All right, get out of here, Tyler. It's "What would you do?" Oh, man. How are you, sir? It affected you deeply. Yes. It's a stranger to you. It don't matter. I don't care who it was. You don't treat someone like that. A young kid, he shouldn't be doing that. Come on, you take care of him. If I was his father, what would you do? What do you that? Go get another job. You don't need be here. Excuse me. What makes you this way? My heart. You have a heart? I think. Translator: I wanted to say thank you so much. It's really wonderful seeing you acting today instead of just being a bystander. So many today with a heart. When they fully shared defending a stranger in need.

