Transcript for 'What Would You Do?': Grandkids embarrassed over grandma's social media photos

Dear, would you take some photos of us? Our outfits are so hip today. My Instagram followers are going to love that top. #Silvergoddesses. They call themselves "Insta-grans" and these glamorous grandmas are taking social media by storm. 92-year-old baddie winkle has over 3.7 million followers on Instagram. Juice, sauce, little bit of dressing From tiktok to YouTube, these groovin' grannies have racked up more than 100 million views across social media platforms. But back in that diner. The actors playing their granddaughters are giving our grandmas grief. One, two, three. Both: Insta-gran! Grandma, you're too old to have social media! If you overheard these grandkids trying to stop their grandmothers from sharing too much on social media -- Girls just wanna have fun! -- What would you do? We're at the Jefferson diner, and our grannies are ready to get their gram on. Grandma, those are my sunglasses! Honey, we feel and we look fantastic! Thank you, thank you. This woman gives our grannies some insta-validation. You should be proud. Look how great they look! You should be a little jealous actually. And this fellow granddaughter can't look away. Ask her, wouldn't you be embarrassed? Would you be embarrassed? Thank you. Do you know how to do the Oh yes! It was a huge viral dance craze, that can still be found on social media. and our grandmas are up on all the moves. Go ahead! No. But when she refuses, her mom decides to join in on the fun. You're making me embarrassed! One, two, and three. Now you see how we feel! Time to introduce ourselves. Hi guys, I'm John Quinones and this is a TV show called "What That show gives me anxiety. You were so embarrassed. You were like hiding your face, you didn't want to do the whoo challenge. I wanted our grandma to get up, be a cool grandma. Why didn't you get up? Not me. Because what's the big deal, right? Right! Be proud of who you are, embrace it. They do look fabulous and these girls have to be proud of their grandmas! We're back at it. #Silverhairidon'tcare. And now. These young men are looking on. Grandma, stop! No one cares what you post on Instagram. That's not true! Look at this guy. He's laughing so much he's looking out the window. You think we shouldn't be on Instagram? You 100% should be on Instagram. Old people shouldn't be on Instagram. My mom has a cooking thing on Instagram, so I think they should. But, when we send our grandmothers away. What would you guys do if these were your grandmas? I would leave. They seem to change their tune. Just make a finsta or something and just like make fun of them until they stop. Make a fake account and then make fun of them? Is that what he said? Let's go find out. Who said create a fake account? You did? Yeah, not that I would do that with my mom or anything. Of course you wouldn't do it. Your advice to the grandmother's? Stay hip! Yeah, stay hip! Throughout the day, plenty of people weigh in with their own comments. I just don't think it's appropriate for their age. A lot of people would say that Snapchat and Instagram aren't appropriate for people your age. This man. One, two, three -- Both: Insta-gran! Are you on Instagram? Well, he's over the gram. No, I'm not. I just deleted myself on social media. It's addictive! And this man -- Old people don't have My grandma got Instagram, don't worry! She tags me all the time. He's a big fan of grammin' grannies. I'll follow you right now. Instagrantoni. Instagran? What a name! That name is unbelievable. We're going to take a photo with you guys because you're cool. And he's down to join the photo shoot. Can I get this on my Instagram story? Hold on. Ready, ladies? Slide a little bit closer, there we are. Our granddaughters aren't finished stating their case. They're supposed to be spending quality time with us, not with their phones. That's true. She's got a good point. Go spend quality time with them without the phones. Time to meet this socially savvy man. If they want to flex on the gram, I think they should do it! You know, catch a couple of double taps. Our stylish seniors strike a pose one last time. #Ageisjustanumber. Stop. Grandma, you're embarrassing everyone in this restaurant. I'm not embarrassed. He doesn't mind, and the couple behind him, they seem amused. If you guys can do it, so can they. I'm older than you, younger than them. What category do I fit in? Would I embarrass you if I was doing that? Yes, okay. So then it's your problem, not theirs or mine. Now that he's made his point, they pose a familiar question -- Do you know the whoo challenge? No! They'll post it on all over Instagram! They'll make another hashtag. He shouldn't have said anything. He's trouble. In unison we -- Can the four of us do it, please? Our grannies are up for insta-dancing, any day. Would you video us doing the challenge? One, two, three All right. Let's break this one. Time to join the party. Hi, how are you, sir? I'm John Quinones. I recognize you. Oh my gosh! It's all part of this show. No! Turns out, this couple actually made this compilation of the whoo challenge during a European vacation. My grand daughter made the video and then posted it. What's the moral of the story here? Enjoy every moment because life is short.

