Hey, doesn't this look delicious. One for you. Thank you very much. One for me and an extra slice for the birthday boy. Thanks, mom. Why do we have to share one plate of food? Can't we get more? Sorry. This is all I can afford. Today we're in Louisiana, a state with one omp the highest percentages of people living below the poverty line. Limited financial resources have left families struggling from meal to meal. It's called food insecurity and the department of agriculture defines it access to enough food for an active, healthy life. 18 plant of house holds in Louisiana are affected by food insecurity. Can we at least get cake? There's just not enough. Struggling to make ends meet. But mom, it's his birthday. You can take my slice of quesadilla. Are you hungry too? I'm okay. Just eat up. "What would you do?" We take the hidden cameras in la carreta in ponchatoula, Louisiana, and mom has been saving up to treat her kids to a birthday meal. Are you ready to order center. One quesadilla? And for the kids? That is for all of us. Thank you. When the daughter begins to bad mouth the budget -- I don't want to split my meal. It's not fair. It catches the attention of this family. This is all mommy can afford right now. I don't want stoo V to split my meal. They listen from their table. If we have to split the quesadilla, can we at least get cake? Yeah. No, it's a treat we're out here for the birthday. But when our kids step away -- Here go, something's happening. This mour's heart is too big for her not to share. Don't cry. They don't understand. I'm going to pay for your dinner. Okay? You don't have to do that. Don't worry about it. It's hard enough in the world. You let them order their food. You buy them what you want. You act like it was good, okay? It's amazing. I want to tell my kids what you did. No. You let it be you. Just put a smile back on your face before they come back. Order your dinner. You eat. You eat. When our kids learn the good I decided we can have a quesadilla and the cake. So good. Yay! Their smiles are the only thanks this our and daughter Thank you so much, mom. And as the tears begin to flow, we decide to let them know how thankful we really are. Hello, this is part of a TV showed "What would you do?" You got to be kidding me. No. I thought it was your birthday. You dwant her to tell the kids. No it wasn't -- mom needed to feel special. She was doing it for her children. It was me feeling good. Have you been through tough times? We lived through Katrina. We lost everything. We lost our home. When people give, you give back. That man waste no, sir time giving to the family. We want to have our own quesadilla. Pull all three a quesadilla and put the whole ticket on me. He assuring them it's not problem at all. Sir, you don't have do that. No, no, it's okay. I'm telling you, everybody needs help at some point in time. I've been there. And he adds one more item to the tab. It's your birthday? It's my birthday. Get him a cake. Get the boy a cake. Why is he so eager to lend a hand? I have been there. My mom was a single mom. It was just me and her for 14 years. When you saw this little boy, you saw yourself? Yeah. What did you want him to know? His kindness -- you have having me cry. As it turns out, we're not the only ones moved by the kindness. I was thinking of paying for pay it forward. I was just thinking about it. This next diner trying to help our kids see things through a different perspective. We have to share one plate as family. Some people do that. When you order pizza, you order and everybody takes a piece. You share. She suggests being thankful for what they have. Sometimes I'm just hungry. You eat what you got when you got it. When their our is back, they feel inclined to make a cash contribution. You just gave Mae $20 bill. Why are you doing that? Just because. Thank you so much. Mom say to them, times are really tough right now. I understand. I have been there. Times are tough, you got do what you can. Well, thank you. Let's pull all chair next to them. Time to meet the generous duo. Hi, guys. No. Oh, gosh. Yes, they're actors. I know what it's like. I don't have a lot but I have enough to help them. I'm crying. You know, we have a lot of problems in this country right now. A lot of division. To give if you have it. Our actors are split up their meal one last time. Do we have to split it up? You can take mine. Okay. And this woman at the neighboring table can't help but listen to the family situation. It's my birthday. I can't get a cake, okay? I can't afford it, okay? When our our seems overwhelmed by the pressure. Did mommy's going to the bathroom, I'll be back. This fellow mom just can't remain quiet. Turn up Erika's Mike. Something's wrong and I'm very upset for you. And I don't know what it is and it's not my business. But I love you. Times are hard right now and it's my son's birthday, I just wish I could do a lot more. She leads our mom back to the table and makes a considerate donation. She's going into her purse. Oh this is $100. $100? Go have a birthday cake. You just pray for me and I'm going to pray for you and when day you're going to pay it forward and you go have a good birthday with your baby. Time for to filler in. . I'm John Quinones. It's "What would you do?." You went to look for her in the ladies' room. Yeah, it hurts to see other people suffer. If you don't know them. God made us all. To hurt, it 4ur9 me tnchts touching. Love one another. Love one another, a simple concept that in this restaurant today, everyone put to use.

