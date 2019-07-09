Transcript for What Would You Do: Parents admit secret to their adult daughter

Our actors are back at it. You do a cheek swab, and you send it in, and then they tell you your family history. An at home DNA test has revealed that the family Ariane thought she knew, has all been a lie. What the hell? This just says 93% European, and then it like breaks down that. I need to confess something, okay? You're not my biological daughter. I'm sorry. And now we're about to expose our family secret one last time. Hey. Did you order, did they come by? No he hasn't come by yet. She's about to open the envelope right? Oh man they're watching. Look at them. All eyes are on that envelope. No, no, I've been so excited to do this with you guys. Yeah, but that's not necessary. You know these things. It's very high, 93% European? Oh look at them. French, German, ok there's something obviously wrong because there's not anything, it's just Europe. She's biting her nails. I've always been honest with you. Is there something you want to tell me? I've been your father since day 1. Ok? I don't care what any paper says. I've been your father since day 1, but biologically, I'm not your father. What are you talking? We actually ended up getting a sperm dough nar. You guys are liars and you're horrible parents? How could you tell me that? I'm going to go outside. I need to breathe. I need to breathe. The woman is in shock with the black hat. Mom and dad leave, but they make sure Ariane is not alone. I think that your parents really love you. They loved you before you even got here. They went out their way to get you. They generously lend their time and share some personal stories. Well I'm having a similar situation like your parents. I need a little help as well. I have to go to ivf, so I would have to explain that to my child as well, but that doesn't mean that they don't love you that they don't care about you right? I just, I'm upset and I don't know, I can't help but feel betrayed. The real betrayal would be if they didn't care for you properly. When you look at the entire picture, they nurtured you, they made you go to school. But these are your parents, look how beautiful you are. Even though it wasn't his belongings that made you you're still somewhat of him. You're still representative of him. But don't cry. A lot of kids, who are not as fortunate to have two people at the table. Like me, I have a mom and a dad but they separated. So I haven't sat at the same table as my parents in years. You have 2 people that love you so I don't want you to lose sight of that. Wow. When they come back you tell them thank you. Thank you mom and dad I love you very much. Thank you for taking care of me. That's it you go it. Ready to break? Let's break, let's do it. Come here young lady. That was amazing! Oh my god. I saw her crying, and I was like I can't. I'm the type of person, if I see you cold or hungry, I'm going to go into my pockets or I'm going to take off my jacket. That's what we do. Your point was that there are many other people who don't have loving parents like that. I just wanted her to embrace that she has two people that care about her. She said, who is that man? You said? He is your dad. Your dad. From day one. He is your dad. DNA. What about bloodlines? They raised you from day one, so they are your parents. What's the moral of the story here? Love is love. DNA does not determine love. If there's someone that loves you, love them back.

