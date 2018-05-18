What Would You Do: Parents disapprove of their daughter's female fiancee

A young woman meets her parents for lunch to let them know that she is engaged to a woman. The parents disapprove of her lifestyle, even in front of her fiancée. How will others react? Watch what happens.
