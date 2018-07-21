Transcript for What Would You Do: Transgender man is bullied by former classmates

In 1993, trans male brtemut da after his 21st birthday. When two male friends disced brandonas og S not a he, th brutally bend raped Brandon. Repor born teenbrandon, his story inspired tm "Boys don't cry,arring Hilary S. I'm gonna ask her to marry me. Before or after sex change operation? It's been Almos years sincthlm's relea. And while times have changed - the trans-community inues to fight for everyday acceptance At this point transition, I identify persons before ING trans. Morgan sullivs a trans man and tor who's faced his for more than his share strus. Hat was it like coming out? It was -- mixed. It's a learning curve for everybody. I'm Luy that I'm jre a guy now, so I have that privilege, but not everybody does. Tod, Morgan is joining the D you do?" Catnagh's pub, in keyport, New Jersey girlfriend's right there In our scenario, he'sa da with Madison, png his cisgender girlfriend.n old classmco Morgan as -- ichelle! Isyo Hey. Lucas, dylan,hat's ? Oh, my god, it is you. You're sbian now. Knew it. If you witnessed a s-man --ctly. Can you just leave him alone? Publicly ridiculed and outed -- What kind of freak are you? I think shenks she's dude, dude. What would you do? Oh, my god.de ou're Michelle. From hh school. High school. Oh,god, yeah. You look different. These first customers liste in as R bullies dishing out insults. I mean,ou're a lesbian now. That's awesome. I'm not abian. I idtify as a Y W. You can't just say that it true. Either you're a guy, or you're a girl. Ant leave him alone, please? Him? Laste I saw Yo you were in prom dress. This is insane! They exange text mess, shinconcern. Buhey confro our bullies? When you guys go to the bathroom, do you go together? That'ough, you can stop I don't know why you're being rude. I'm Ju trying to figure out what happened with Michelle. Or hasad enough. It's just a couple O questions. I don't know why you're leaving. That was ridiculous. Can enjoy my meal at LE A for this ma that's the final straw. We were just asking some questions. No, youerllying the and they left. I hope guys feel really good about yourselves. Don't you think it's weir No! It was his choice. I mean, him is nn of wor. I'm not entertaining you because I don't give a -- E stays tr to her word. I don't know why you're so sey. Tim snd find out if she'll entertain us. Hi, there. W are you?my name isohn Quinones. Oh, my god! You wvery angry. Te us what Y were thinking. Well, I just felt awful for those peopho felt so uncotable they had to leave. But yidn't say ythi whilit was goi on. No, because I wouldn't have Ed them toeel uncomfortable. They did cause a scene. I wasn't also going to cause a scene. I want you to get everybody's attention. Can you guys just leave him alone, please? Rathean cause acene and awing more attention to Morgan. I identif a guy now How did that happen? They quietly seek out actor playing thiter. Who wears the pants in the relationship? Tell them to leave, let the have the food for free because they are out control. They're very rude. There's no Han asking questions. Them, people over re. Theseids are harassing them, the people over here. D they arelly sayingome rude things to her. T next Custer Aler employee. To be honest, I think my brotr was attracted to you. I'm sorry they buling yoys? But not before letting our bulliehave a pie of their minds. Well, he was born a girl, but thinkse's a guy. That's okay. You're with each ot ttoher, okay? I C't take my eyes off of it, you know? These T are being obnoxious. They're bothering us and they're bothering these two. W are you defending a transgenden? Ecs a human ING, that's why. Is he? S you to say shut your mouth, please. Both of you. Oh! Me on! How are Y I'm hn. I love you! I diththing! Tell us what you were thinking. I just had to tell them to stop. If you don't speak up, it's gonna keepngng, keep goi. It's not right. It's hisic the day goes on -- Wait, so do think you like? An you just let them eat? It'20 Oer custom take a more direct approach with our bullies. How is thkay though? Whatthe world coming to you know? Are you happy now? Great. That should be the end of the conversati. So you're okay with? Totally okay what, of Urse I am. Live and let live, bro. Cheers. Are you gonna stop? Don't givee that dirty, stupid look. We' jt asking S questions. He doesn't bothered with his girl. Stop asking questions. Llcoring them over here. We're out of here Wait, wait, wait, wait for the cops We E. Thank you. Thank you so much. Olutely. I T stand frigging bus. See what bullies do? They The bullieturn to tirtable one St time. I'm a guy, okay? No, I'm a guy. You're a freak. Only to be greeted Isa felicio. It woulbehoove you to leave him ale. When I knew him when he was a she. It dot matter. Leave him alone. You guys personally, don't ththat's Wei? I don't care! Shut the Up, or get out.one or thether. O,ly. E just wanour question answer, that's all.ou wanna come sit us? Morgan and Madison gladly acceer first oer. I'll That kid up in a minute. But kindly rejeer second. Ouof that kid. Why are you defending him. W areou recording me? And now Lisa adds a ext angle to our scene. She has so parting wor bullies take their final of shame. Losers! It's johquinones! Are you kidng me? Are youay? I was soupset. You're in tearing at touched you. Y were pick on this kid . I don't teach themthat. I teach them to love ybody. You didn't mince words. Not at all. I was cursing. I was prti someds. I didn't want to see them hurt. Didn't want to see them hurt. It's been 25 years Sha tragic nightnebraska, and while socieight be more inclusive of all people- Trsgenderuman rits! For many in th transgender ae I sti struggle. People would argue about ether I was boy or girl, but I'm hopeful people are sing educate themsves more and

