What Would You Do: A white woman thinks a black male babysitter is suspicious

It's great. Yeah? Excuse me, are you kids okay? They're fine. Can I help you with something? I'm just checking. The kids, where are your mom and They're at work and we're with our babysitter. Something doesn't seem right about this situation. It's a story ripped right from the headlines. Outrage over a woman who called the police on a young man babysitting two white children. I am being harassed and followed by this lady. Someone when H called 911 reporting a suspicious black man with the children. I feel like I just had a funny feeling. That man is Corey Lewis who had the babysitter for the kids frp the last two years. He said we good, we're good. Yeah, it's okay. Sweetie, you can talk to me. Do you really know this man? What do you mean? I'm uncomfortable with this. I'm calling 911. If you saw this woman questioning this babysitter, threaten to call the police on him simply because of his race, what would you do? You're going to call the cops on me? I haven't done anything wrong. I'm the babysitter. Our koom ras are hidden in Mississippi. In a restaurant called cotton Sorry. Excuse me. How do you know these children? I'm their babysitter. You're babysitting for the two children? Yeah. And the parents are aware of this? The first customers clearly hear Jennifer's line of questioning. I'm going to take a picture of these kids so I have a record of. This you seeshs right now? It seems like a very odd situation. They turn the tables on our actress and start throwing questions her way. What is wrong -- It's a black guy with two white kids. I just doesn't look right to me. What is not rye? Can I say something? Pull up on the news, the same thing happened, and a black guy had two kids in the car. She is talk about the real incident. They were friends with the family. M he was babysitting. He's their god parent. If I'm wrong, everything's fine. If I'm not wrong -- Do they look like they and harm? As the situation heats up this woman sharps her own opinion. You shouldn't do that in front of the kids. You shouldn't be. He is human just like you are. You are no better than him. I'm going to call the cops on you. I'm going to go break it. You're okay. It's "What would you do?" The TV Oh -- you got me. What were you thinking? We're here for a wedding and that just didding to to me. I'm like D you not just see the I can't believe this is happening here. The kids are fine eating enjoying themselves. That is racist. That is something they need to that is an issue that goes on Back in the restaurant -- Excuse me to the parents know you're with them. Jen continues to raise her concerns. Yeah, I'm the babysitter. Is there a problem? I feel like someone who looks like you shouldn't be with someone who looks like them. You are kidding me? I want to make sure the kids are safe. No one seems to chair Jen's concerns. I have a very uneasy feeling about what is going on over there. Do you agree with ple? No, I think the kids are perfectly happy. You don't see anything No. Because he's black? He's giving me an uneasy feeling. Don't you think the quids would say something if something was wrong. Time to find out more. Do V to me, it seemed like it was a black-white thing. I have a serious problem with What would you say to someone who presumes the worst based on skin color. It's sad that is what people do. They look at skin color first and facts second. I'm afraid it's the world we live in. We wonder if anyone will agree with our concerned diner. Ask the two women R you worried about this? Are you as worried about this as I am? He claims he's the babysitter. I'm a school con seller and I have kids in white homes and black homes and I don't think anything about it. This man drives that point home. Comforting our babysitter. When you see three people sitting at a table as normal as you, there's nothing wrong. She's off her rocker. The young folks here. And these teens at the next table -- I'm going to kul 911. Can you leave? Like, get out. They just want her gone. Like, leave. Excuse me. Leave. You're asking me to leave the restaurant? Yeah. Thank you. We roll one last time and these customers are trying to enjoy a small family reunion. Excuse me. Are you kids okay? They're fine. I'm their babysitter. I'm fine. But Jennifer is making it difficult. I'm sorry this is a strange situation. N't I do that it's fine. You think that is okay? Yeah that is incredibly rude. I feel uncomfortable. Maybe you should go. Okay, sheer she comes. She is walking over. I'm so sorry. That's so incredibly rude. My heart just breaks for you. I hope you guys have a wonderful Thank you. I want to make sure these children are safe. They are safe. Ma'am, I'm so sorry. If you have an issue, leave the restaurant. I'm sorry. I'm going to take a photo of this. She storms over to the actor Jason playing the manager. Two children, a young man who is the babysitter, is black. And this woman is taking pictures of them. Right there in the blue. We want to talk to her. We want to show you right here -- Time to open up and reveal our little secret. Hi. I'm John Quinones. Oh, my gosh! Much to the relief of the entire family. She was being so awful. And it just made me so upset because I feel like -- you know, this country, we're not about that anymore. This is the south. What is it really like? The stereo type a lot of people hold in their heart for the south just isn't true. What do you want people to learn from this? Don't be afraid to step up. Just be better. Everybody needs to be just better people to each other and just stop it. Stop, I can't take it anymore. I can't. You get emotional about it. Yeah, of course. I just don't stand for that

