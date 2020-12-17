Transcript for What do 1,200 books about Trump really tell us? | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast

Hello and welcome to the 530 politics podcast I'm Q and Rick. As president trump prepares to leave office in just over a month. It appears at least for now to be the end of an era in journalism and literature. For much of the past five years trump has been this sun around which sold much of our political and cultural thinking. Has orbited. Journalists authors and academics have all tried to understand him his supporters his White House and his impact on America. And this podcast has probably been no exception as far as actors. So what conclusions did day work we. Com Q over the past five years what have we learned about trump at ourselves during a tart has been in the White House. Well Carlos Lozada the nonfiction book credit for the Washington Post. Has some answers he read a 150 blocks written in those past five years about trump and the nation. And review Dan in his book titled. Blog where we thinking. A brief intellectual history of the trump air so Carlos is here at meet today to share the wisdom contained in the trump can and Carlos thanks for during. Thanks for having me. I have a lot of questions. It was a good but I dread reading it. But just a start off I'm sure as a personal level what was it like reading all 150. Of those parks adding did you art. Coffees something stronger. Just your next they'll hurt him late what was this like on a personal level. While. I mean I hate I think I'm very lucky to have a job or I get I get paid to read books like I can't complain. Too much. And when I tried to do is defined the trump cannon very broadly so it's not just to the sort of mayhem inside the White House books but what I think of us trump the Jason books books that deal with the big debates of this time on. Immigration on identity. On on democracy. Books that might have existed in the absence of trumpet but that certainly became a lot more relevant. And I'm from Peru from on Lima originally and so I drank a lot of in Kirkland while I was reading these books which has a ton of caffeine. And that sketch and here I can only imagine. How does. The scale of literature about our trumps presidency Ortiz and to charms presidency. Compare with past. Presidents Munich attack as me or credit can you think of another time that art literature and culture had such a singular falcons. While here's one reference point for instance if you can Rick hall the explosion. Of interest and writing and literature surrounding Barack Obama and his assent to the presidency. Estimates are that there were about. Some 400 or 500 books about Obama in the first term is in during his first term mean. They were about 12100 or so books in the equivalent period for Donald Trump so this is. Clearly an out liar of of sorts. That's sad you know the thing about about. Writing about presidencies and president is that it never ends you know we're still getting great new biographies of Nixon you know there there's an endless supply of Lincoln books you know every year. And so Walt will continue learning a lot about this time through books. But certainly be. Just that this year number and and magnitude of a trump books has been remarkable. A 150 sounds like a lot until you put it in context of about you know 12100 books that come out during this time. Yeah I'm glad you brought. Data you know we lost and we love data here at 530 days or 1210500. That is remarkable. Did we clumps and many. Conclusions. In all of those books look like we cover this stuff so I have been paying attention and it has. One after another you know mayhem in the White House has come out explanations of why people support from explanations. Of you know. Why the resistance form against Toronto. How what he says about our country and how he has or hasn't changed our country I mean you know it does has been coming across my transom for a long time. Did we actually palm to a lot of conclusions during the past five years. It depends of who out who the we is that you are you are talking about here I think a lot of conclusions were reached. When it when I would say is that those conclusions. Often it's it to my mind simply as a as a reader of these books often seemed to reflect a lot of what these authors. Either you know believed to be the the motives behind the rise of trump. Or simply confirmed what lot of writers have already been. Thinking and arguing for a long time even before trump that that was a constant refrain in these books. You know this just proves everything I've been saying all along about how. You know American society functions you see that in books as different as. Naomi Klein's book know is not enough. That just says basically trump proves everything I've been arguing and every other book I've written ever right. And also. Teens when he was X book there the times television critic. Saying that you know the rise of trump just affirms all these trends I've been I've been seeing and writing about. In the way we absorb information and and and you know how the medium of television has evolved. See you had a lot of and I think they're wrong I'm just saying that people see. See this time through their own blinders and their own. Kind of predisposition. Is. And the explanation for Trump's. Political rise and his appeal among those so called white working class Sina. You have authors who sometimes even. Interviewing the scene truck voter come two widely different conclusions as to why trump. One. Whether it's sort of you know economic anxieties and economic populism or. More. Sort of races them or or or prejudice. And so I think. You know in terms of what we were thinking we were thinking what we wanted to think and we wanted to see in Donald Trump that was one of the main outcomes from the of this. Of this literature. Yet juror opening chapter is called heartland and you explore that question which is. Why do Donald Trump supporters support and or in particular why does he how to special appeal amongst non college educated white voters. And this has been discussed. Plenty on this podcast it's also been discussed in every newspaper I assumed. In America this is a question that a lot of our listeners will be familiar went. What what what conclusions did people column two here and how compelling were of a in this. Racism vs economic anxiety you paradigm dynamic that says being debated now for five years. It does became these two. Explanations and it was almost like teams you were on team economic anxiety. Or team prejudice and you know they really regard each other with almost to stain I would I would say. You know I eight. I I I mentioned that sometimes they even found these disparate nations in. In the same voter you know and all all I'll tell you about that story you know there's a book called the great revolt by selena's you don't Brad Todd. And they interview. A you know made from voters around the country. Including this one guy from loser in county Pennsylvania. Who was. You know a long time Democrat Clinton supporter. And it turns out he switched to trop and in that book the reasons he switched to trump. Was because he thought the Democrats have forgotten the working class and he was suspicious of political dynasties like the bushes and the clintons and and that was the story it was very much an economic anxieties story. Write a few months later this is 2018. A few months later I'm reading another book called the forgotten by Ben Bradley junior about trump voters as well. I am in I've read many books in between. And suddenly I encounter this guy you know and he was a long time Democrat labor organizer. From Lucerne county Pennsylvania. You know. And just thinking I know this person doing this person you know little white lies he's so familiar and then it hits me it was the same guy's scanning and Harry. And except in this book. He was a culture warrior and 9/11 truth third. You know rails against transgender bathrooms. You know thinks George Soros is secretly funding you know race protests in America. And it's the same guy. Right it's the same person and I'm not I'm not accusing any of these authors about faith I just think that. They see in the people they talk to sometimes what it is that they wish to see. Gain each case. Ed Perry's motives. Perfectly reflect their larger explanations for why trump ones and there are some books that I think do a better job of showing how. These motives can be mixed sometimes how. You know you it's. It's kind of weird to put people in these different baskets as of their motives were so simple and define people are complicated. And Bayer's people called were still here. That a really appreciate because it. It shows people and their complexities by sociologist named Jennifer Silva. And more than saying that these struggles keynote push people to one candidate or another she makes the point that they really. And up. Leaving people with the sense that politics has no room for them at all she was reporting and writing the book during the 2016 election and she went to vote. And she comes back with a little I voted sticker on her on her ma'am sweater or whatever. And the people she was interviewing marketer they laughed at her for daring to believe. That the political system will be responsive to her preferences. And that's a moment that really stayed with me and it was again in that same area she's late she's talking to voters in in and Pennsylvania coal country. I think what you've laid out for us there is an important last and that. Likely people who consume a lot of news already know which is that you know. Even when you're going out into the world and finding evidence and primary sources to back up the work you're doing. Did your diocese in fourth how that you know primary source evidence gets to split. We obviously here at fire authorities think a lot of power data. As the evidence that we try to used you analyze the world and hope he a better picture of it. To what extent did the truck cannon rely. On it. Data and try to get to the bottom of these difficult questions like. Why do they support and how did he shape America in new ways what does this tell us about arsenal's. And part of it depends on what you and of course this may reflect my own dies he's right I'm not I'm not coming to all of this you know clean and pure either some of it may. Reflect the kind of books that I chose I found that. There was not heavy reliance on data except no surprise among books that were. You know more academic. A book like identity crisis by them. By three political scientist John sides and two others whose names I'm not going to remember right now it's been sighted on his podcast malt OI I have no doubt. You know that is a book that relies heavily line. On data and they end up more closely. Hew wing to the even. To that to the prejudice argument but in in a subtle way I mean I think what what would they gave in understanding trot voters is they came up with this. Conclusion of what they called it racial lies economics right it's not that. People voted for trot because they were afraid of losing their jobs but because they were afraid. Of job losses. To those people right to you know to to this amorphous other who could. You know immigrants. Minority groups who would come in and and and take your livelihood. And so there there was certainly some of that in in the trop Kana and I think as more time goes by we're able to collect. You know data and evaluated data you know on until election or three election cycle may sixteenth when 182020. I think that they'll be more of that one other example I would note is a book called cyber war. By Kathleen Hall Jamieson which is one of the few books that attempts to. Use data in trying to assess to what extent Russian interference could have had an impact on the election I find that. Those conclusions to be a bit more tentative but certainly tantalizing sees it if someone wants to read on you know what is the best. Sort of non ideological case for. Four Russian impact on 316 vote that's a book that I would I would recommend but a lot of the books of this time. Are aggressively. You know anti date. Our our our memoirs are arguments are. Books ground. It in emotion and you know. Resentment. And in the year and could lead you know depending on your point of view it all again saying that those are. Illegitimate you know ways to. Two rights you know there's there's terrific books coming coming you know from that from that world view but. But they're not all like you know 538 specials. You know you saying that meets me think that covering trump. Himself has been a real challenge over these past five years because. A you know pillar of his administration's campaign has been dishonesty. And really appealing to a motion and cultural grievance and things like back. Do you think there any box that horror particularly. Well suited to. Clobbering an administration really has not been truthful because at that has been a challenge that all of us in the media and I imagine writers as well. Partner writing 500 page best sellers. As well have how to deal whereas during the past partners. I think that that's been a huge. Challenge I think there are books that are. Good at explaining that conundrum that bit that you just laid out. There's a book called gas lighting America by Amanda Carpenter. You know and that that book lays out very clearly. The sort of steps of a trump lie. And and a lot of these books and up showing you the increasing demands that trumps lies. Make on the public in its not just like believing something that's not true it ends up kind of like believing nothing. And one of the books emphasized that I'm the apprentice Craig Miller my colleague at the Washington Post. Emphasize that you know if journalists had. You know uncovered a secret. You know back channel memo from. The trump campaign. To the Kremlin and you know encouraging. And you know Russian intelligence to you know dig into Hillary Clinton and all that you know that that. We know how to do that we know how to cover that we now you know we can we can write that story because it's a big revealed right but when trump. At a campaign event stands up and just says it. Right it's almost like it doesn't compute for Ford journalists like how do you write about that how do you. How do you uncover scandal and the scandals just right out in the open and trumpet essentially daring you. Two to think that it's really wrong. And so I think that's spin. A real challenge for four journalism because covering trump. Has. Being unlike covering you know any campaign. Or certainly any any president because he operates as though in a shame free environment. As there they are no consequences. To untruth and of course. Journalism's only calling card is truth you know and and the ability to to reveal it and so when it seems like it doesn't matter. What do you do what you do as as a journalist I think that's been that's been a huge challenge. It sealing the expert teacher particularly early on in his presidency and during his first campaign. Was that there was some. Error or some violation of norms that would be so grave that it would take teen trumps approval rating. We have been tracking Tribe's approval rating on this podcast now. Four. Four years. As well as his campaign polls. I did that never happened right I mean the closest that anything ever came was you know firing James call me. And you know the government chuck towns that those were perhaps in a significant dip so we saw in Trump's approval rating during his presidency. But there was never any big. Repeal on the scandal. They get. Little lot of the literature and there are two chapters in your Arctic out of this one has called Russian land which is you know all about Russian collusion. And theories there and the other one is about chaos in the White House and all of the different box that clobbered. When a lot of anonymous sources with the kinds of things that would sat behind closed doors the kinds of you know incompetency in their view. There was going not inside the house. How close did anyone ever get in all of this literature to actually on covering the kind of scandal that changes presidents. Will. I think they all wanted. Except. It was the kind of scandal that changes this presidency it happen even during the campaign. Drinking I think about saying that John McCain wasn't a hero because he was captured in I don't like people who were captured right. Denigrating. American POWs. In any. Other candidate for presidency. Is a immortal offense like it's it's it's over when that happens right if you could you can put that in in the words of any other. Candidate you know meeting with Russian lawyers during the campaign. You know getting into a food fight with gold star families you know saying that a Mexican American judge you know can't. I'm can't oversee a case your involved like all of these things are. Out in the open scandals. You know you don't even have to read one of the books you could just read them all the reports. Right the mulled a report without anonymous sources the Muller report you know with people by name under oath of describing. What trump did simply because it stopped short. Naming and and sort of determining criminality. In no way. You know. Reduces the scandalous nature of what exists in those 448 pages you know if people would just beat them a two to journalism class and I I I signed my man undergraduate students reasonable report which state they hate me for. But but once they read it there they're utterly shocked by by what they find so. You know. The big reveal isn't you know one. You know what is the next great scandal. But the big reveal is is why do these scandals not. Stick to this. President and so were were authors able to come up what any answers tonight. A lot of the author is you know sort of hyperventilate over it note like asking this same question and and and and feeling that you know sure there was always this surely this moment right like surely this will. Will be that be the tipping point. And a sense. I think that. Journalism shouldn't operate in in a sort of outcome based environment right that journalism only matters if you know there's this big consequence. And I you know my colleague David temple to the Washington post's. You know. Uncovered the Access Hollywood you know and video. And and we reported that story and in the moment it seemed like that was the ant write it scene you know people in Trump's. And trump circle mr. campaign were were telling him that he had to step down that it was over that it would be a bloodbath at 444 Republicans. And it wasn't. It wasn't. And that doesn't mean that journalism wasn't valuable doesn't mean that that David temple's work had no impact write it it just means could have that impact right and and we can't necessarily be in the business of expecting are promising a particular kind of outcome but I don't know why why these things didn't stake to trump. In a way part of it is because no one really thought he was going to win. Right at least I'm talking about the sort of campaign era scandals it seemed like a stunt. That's where the party didn't come down harder you know on him. And that's where the press gave so much you know. Free coverage to 22 was to his rallies. I'm because no one really thought it was going to happen I would love to read a book about all the decisions that major institutions made. Based on the premise that Hillary Clinton was going to win the election. Right and the Obama administration didn't. Come down harder on the Russians for interference because I Hillary will deal with that you know when she's when she's not that she can she can impose sanctions chickens she can do it against the rush and you know. I'm James coney you know made decisions about. About reopening investigations. About making his big statement against Hillary Clinton in July 2016. Based on the notion that you know he didn't want to seem like he had been. You know cozying upper or you know anything less than than dutiful and investigating the future president. You know I think so much was. What I would I would I would love to read about the consequences of that one assumption across an array of powerful American institutions. So I think you know that was part of people just assumed it wasn't going to happen. Once president trump is of course collector sixties bonds a whole new kind. Reporting. And writing. Both on the left and right which you dig in to hear you talk about the resistance writing and that conservative favorite which has all the different ways that conservatives. Dell's Nguyen is the president. I'm curious from the resistance prospective looking at public opinion polling trump has changed while the left believes. Quite literally right you bought that something like. Immigration and you see that he was extremely vocal during his campaign and and much of his presidency about that issue. And he changed a lot of Democrats mines to be significantly more in favor of immigration than they were before he came on to this. Right and so. The left and Democrats in braced things simply because they were the opposite of tour. In many ways in what we used as he sheep of the views of intellectuals on the left what they write about what motivates that. You know that part of the literature that you were looking and that's a great question. I I think I think in some ways it's hard to know. Exactly. What the counter factual is like where we're live. Thinking progressive thinking moved in the in the absence of trump I think you can make the case that it was already that. The move toward toward a more robust laughter was already happening. Preach from. And the sanders' campaign. Is is a good indication of that. But I think that. Intellectuals in the laughter were susceptible to anyone else to. This sort of manufactured outrage of up trump on a series of issues especially issues of race and immigration. And so. The kind of radicalization. The kind. Increasingly progressive views on the left on those issues. To the point that. You know you you can't. That that the Democrats once for the party you know of labor that wanted to restrict immigration like that's that seems like another planet. I'm and I think that trump had something to do with that. I don't know that that it was a place they didn't necessarily want to go but I think and in many ways trump knew Reid got out. And you know the issue without of course as I as I write in in the book is that. Just because trumps moral compass is broken doesn't mean that yours you know points you know a near Wrigley north right that. That you know because he holds retrograde views on X wires the issue that they are for you know a full push in the exact opposite direction. Is where the country or the party or voters want to go. And so I I think though that. That's certainly on on immigration. With with the border and the wall be calming such the kind of essential trump issue. That that. I'm both push the party left. Or push thinkers on the left you know further in that direction but also. On. Freeing them to go and that in that direction which may be where they were headed. What happened to. The intellectual. Report. You know of course you're reading books so this is not necessarily. Mainstream culture. Which. Mainstream culture on the left right and center at looks very different from what you would read in books. You know regardless of decades are necessarily. Boy particularly. You know it's people were buying and reading what intellectuals on the right have to say what are they doing during this time of a seemingly anti intellectual president leading party. I think on the right you tied me three way split. At least that's how I read these different books. First you had the people who just. Right away. Made their peace with the new regime. Who've long gone you know from the very beginning. And these are. We at least some of the there. Some of the test that the worst books as pieces of writing and and argument and and persuasion. But books its sold really well you know whether it's. Do need heroes books or Newt Gingrich's books notebooks that you can recruit for prop books in four years it's kind of amazing and they just. You know imitate trumps ticks. His language embrace his his his stories in his arguments. Or simply denying that the things he says mean. The things that he says and they don't really make an argument it's gonna stand with trump whatever it is. Then you have the than ever trump. Conservatives. Who. You know declared their opposition early on. Who by and large you know they they lost some members but they've but they'd be into that sticking to it and who write these really kind of painful. Break up letters to their party and to the conservative movement. And those are those are some of some of the best writing I think to come out of out of the these political battles within the right. During during the trump years but part of it is part part of my problem with with those books is that they don't really. Fully grappled with their own complicity in. And how this came to pass you know if if if the conservative movement was so. Ripe for a takeover by Donald Trump. You know why was it so vulnerable you know these are these are folks who in in some ways benefited from. The radicalization of the base on the right but we're okay with that as long as a kept churning out mainstream nominees like. Like Mitt Romney or John McCain. Inside leads when he sixteen they couldn't control that base anymore and other horrified by. Then there's a third set of books by him. The sort of pro trump intellectuals. People like Victor Davis Hanson and are Rich Lowry. Who are trying to retrofit trumps impulses. Into. Some ideology can outlast him and that's the kind of you know conservative nationalism that you're seeing. And you know that the problem is that there is there is no coherent ideology trop beyond the you know what Percy benefits ham and the sort of winds. Of the man at the middle of it. And so in in some ways they're just beholden to him rather than to release any kind of real ideology which is to shift for what conservatism. Has at least attempted to be in the past. You know. We'll limit Buckley. Gets rid of the you know tries to tries to fight against the fringes of the conservative movement. That kind of thing isn't around anymore now I just keep finding ways to try to rationalize it and justify which is seeing to the bitter end now with. You know trumps constant claims that this election was with stone from. You mentioned at the top that there were 1200. Balks approximately Britain about trump during his presidency. Was anyone actually successful. Pat. Bridging the partisan divide in their writing and how the trump presidency. You know like a truly mass audience that didn't break down by. Partisanship. I think those that attempt to I think there are some books that do attempt suit to do that and and and do well I don't think they were necessarily books that. That achieved a mass readership. I'm I'm thinking of of a couple of books and and in particular and maybe they did really well I just I don't associate them with like the top notch best sellers at the moment they're two books they came out early January early point one in in January of this year one is a book called a time to build by you've all eleven. Conservative. I'm sort of intellectual historian. You know policy wonk. And that is a book that looks at American political institutions. And basically says that they become theaters for performance art. You know they they they are performing live rather than formative institutions are supposed to formulas but to constrain your behavior. And and his words that they've they've ceased to do that and it's it's a book that is although he comes from the right. Is a book that I feel is. Sort of across the board in critical and incisive. I'm and looks at universities and congress and of course the ultimate perform native. Institution of this presidency though the White House and I felt it was a book that was necessary in this time a similar book but very different. In its style similar and it's in its in its intentions. And its focus is. Called and making the presidency by Susan Hennessey and management witness of law fair. And the AE you know it's it's similar in in the sense that it's it's focused on norms institutions and if there's one thing we've all learned during this period is that you know democracy is not just based on rules and log in and norms of us except to conduct and behavior. And they look at where those norms of presidential conduct came from throughout American history idea created around the presidency. And why. It's so dangerous when they are. Undermined and and and flouted and I thought that it was a poke admit it can met the same day as a very stable teeing Hispanic colleagues Phil Rucker and Caroline in. And I think that kind of overshadowed that. You know that to Tennessee and where this book because their sympathies to blockbuster and had some and he. Great details and and and report stories. The Tennessee when this book is is more analytical but I found it to be extremely helpful in. And helping me understand. What we need we say that you know norms are really what allows this democracy to function. So the title of your book is what we what were we thinking. And of course it's an intellectual history so you're mostly tracking the thoughts of intellectuals. How close do you think. These intellectuals authors journalists academics. Were able to calm to capturing. What the actual public was thinking how close were people able to get to you. They're subjects which is like the broad American public most of whom don't know of any of these books exist and don't think trump. On day dinner or minute by minute basis. Right up that's a great question and even. You know that I I tried to cast a very. Wide net and that kind of books that dying. I covered in this and in my book and in the kind of books that rebuked the Washington Post. And so you know there are books by eight by academics by you know administration insiders by by journalists. By pure and a public intellectuals. You know that said if you really want to. I'm. Capture. What. We as in what we were thinking the American public. During this period you know. Years from now I don't note that these books. Are there will be a partial reflection of that but not necessarily. A full reflection of that I was actually talking to. I had this great but to our resume with a bunch of professors have been volatile history from University of Chicago and Notre Dame in Illinois all of these midwestern universities. And figures Wisconsin. And one of them said you know me because I asked him that like. When you guys are looking back on this period ten years 120 years from now what are you going to try to. What's what's your primary what's your source matier it would you can a look at. Beyond these books and one of them said look I'll might be looking in the archives of lake. Private FaceBook groups you know and and and you know chat groups and and be the online discussion. That. Dominates you know our news consumption you know and not might be. The real way to understand what we in a very broad sense were were thinking more so than like what you know. The guys law fair are writing about it. So yeah I I completely took that to heart I think that makes a lot of sense IA. I feel that in part because it's my job and I've been reading a lot of these books but house of field that there is a and certain. Prism that books give us. They're like a second or third draft of history right if if if journalism is the first. And so I thought there was value in trying to. Understand this period purely through its books other critics have done you know have looked at. Very different kinds of media I can mention James when he wasn't you know the TV critic but what a wonderful book called audience of one. About trump and television and not just how trump the person has used television. But also how how teen ages in the medium itself. You know informed our thinking on this time so I think there's lots of lenses to. To use this just happened to be mine. I'm curious if it all of that you see you tauzin between. The literature written by experts at warfare and private FaceBook groups. Being that one of the defining features of the president himself. Which is that he kind of jump straight into the private FaceBook groups here instead. Messing around too much with caring what the intellectuals are writing in the literature and to when we look back on this time. You know we now have Americans were dramatically different views of the president himself. We could have dramatically different views about what this period was why I mean we we think if history is being what we read and as history. And for a long time. Elites have had greater control over the two parties. They probably still have much more toward the Democratic Party and it you're a Republican Party the intellectuals are not. In control of Republican thinking. And so are we unable than to house 88 Holloman. If you meet view of this period in history. May be personal I have no idea right I think that that it may depend on our time frame in a sense like over. Over time usually there comes to be more settled version. History does mean is the correct one right but I think that you do get to we kind of a consensus which then becomes constantly questioned. You know I mean like but the New York Times did with projects is T ninety is is an attempt to to question the settled version of history. And I think that divides game. Our or media consumption. I'm in the short term make that much more difficult I don't know what it means long term you know if if Doug it would be very it would be like super depressing if the currents. And divide over. Not just what it meant but what actually happened right over facts. If that. Indoors to the point that there is no settles history of this time no no common understanding of this time but you know it you've had a bat with the you know. The south and the loss caused you have you know there there are many there are many moments in which. You know different groups that you'd American history. Entirely differently. And so I don't think that's. And to be careful of sort of tribute too much to trump you know that that. That that he is so unique and so different so a special he's changed everything. Trump in some ways is is a personification of a lot of the fights and a lot of the battles and divides that this country has dealt with. For tensions. So given where we stand right now van and what you said about some time and space perhaps allowing. You know facts to have a greater influence over how Americans use this period of time what. Do you think. Will be. The historical view of these partners. Given the literature that we have on the eve of trust departure from the house. I think. One of the irony is that the time is that. And trump with America first to make America great again in the sense of you know. I'm you know the kind of chest beating were better than everyone else I think that. What it may do is show the ways in which America is an exception which America is. Susceptible to the same. Challenges. And and pitfalls. As as a lot of other places you know it's it's unthinkable. In an and then in a pretrial contacts that. That a president would set loudly contest the results of a presidential election and try however ineptly. To stay in power. I'm you know we are now a country that has done. Right we we will never not be a country that didn't have that happen when they were not be a country that did that that. That fail to let Donald Trump. And and so to me I think. If if I were to hazard a guess I mean I I could I could imagine and arguments. In which you know this is that period proved America's an exceptional. I'm or that eroded. What we thought of as as American socialists and you know that's there's a certain. Tragic air to that. But I think that that. I could potentially be one of the one of the outcomes I'm not a historian. I don't even play went on TV you know this is this is just 11 reader. Who you know went through this this exercise. But I see god as as beam. One possible outcome you. You know like they say that when you're walking in a tight rope that you know the trick is to never looked down right because. You know that's when all your you know fears and you know vertigo a disorientation world will come in. In some ways we've looked down now like you know we we have looked into it into an abyss and we know the risks. Or least where we're closer to understanding them and we know the fragility of of American democracy. And that may be beneficial and that he could he could you know propel a whole series of reforms. But in the larger sense if it simply suggest that we're not quite as special. Perhaps. That's how you and your book is talking about this idea. America's X capitalism and democracy. There's so much literature about that in and of itself dating back to the founding of the country. Written here in the United States and by foreigners and literally took a class in college called the American dream where we just read books about the American dream. And are not quite young I just have a weird memory of our class. What has been attitude that cannon during this time is it all just kind of doom and gloom. Good from the from the authors themselves what were they writing about American ex nationalism and how we yourselves in comparison to the rest of the world. During a TARP where. I think that best books of the trump era. Our. Not really about him. I think that often we have ceded too much power to one person to set. Our you know not just our daily mood. But but the the intellectual agenda in some ways and all on mentioned just few books that I think. Managed to break free of that there's a book called America for Americans by Erika Lee historian at its Minnesota. And she. Makes the very simple. Case that along side that tradition America's nation of immigrants is an equally. You know. Vibrant tradition of Xena focus in in this country and the rejection of outsiders and those two things. Kind of have gone together throughout throughout are art history. There's a book. Call one person no vote by Carol Anderson that looks at the long history. Doting suppression struggle for for voting rights and the very insidious ways that that suppression has has evolved. Over the over the decades and there's a book like to look horrors book these truths. That's. It goes back to those. Self evident truths of the declaration. And shows how the constant feature of America is that struggle to live up to them. And how that is not just. A a shortcoming. Of this country but is its definition. And so. Those books that place. What's happening today in the long ark of the American story and show potent fighting over these things for a long long time. I'm they can be super depressing because you know you just tell you these things keep coming back but they can also be oddly comforting. And to need when I think of the trop Eric Canon it's not going to be. Team. You know the latest book about you know the crazy thing to happen in the White House that day that like Michael Wolfe saw or you know wrote about. I'm as can be these kinds of books that. That because they're not beholden to this moment. Actually reveal so much about. What are you expecting the Biden cannon to look like. Spitting at ahead to the next four years. It together problem with that I'm cannon is going to be. You know big hang over a cup book still coming. You know it's not like you don't get a clean break here I think though that. The my my hope for the truck books in in the new you know the post on Eric is that there are better. But that they do worse. Commercially in the sense that you know they can maybe dig into. You know some of the deeper stories that we don't we haven't really contemplated. But that maybe the temperature will have diminished little bit said that it won't be become you know these sessions. In in in the book marketplace. And also trump has papered over a lot of our divides he has so much of what we've had to. Think about with trump is like well you former U against him with trump for you you know pro or anti. Right and and America's more complicated and and and once he's not the organizing principle of our divisions. We'll see that lot of other things that that I'm that keep us divided as well and so. I hope that. I hope it's not a Biden can help it just continues to be in America can. RA there ago or we'll leave it there thank you Carla us think he's a much. Carlos Lozada is the nonfiction book credit at the Washington Post his book is titled what were we thinking a brief intellectual history of the trump era. My name is due to injury attorney child is in the virtual control room. You get in touch by emailing us at pot tacit. If your fan of the show leave as a rating review in the apple pie cast were tells of an about us thanks for listening and. I. Yeah.

