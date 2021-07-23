-
Now Playing: What if America had a lot more political parties? | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast
-
Now Playing: How to watch surfing like an Olympic judge | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: Tensions continue in House over Jan. 6 commission
-
Now Playing: Biden signs bill to give more money to victims of violent crimes
-
Now Playing: Pelosi considers inviting Republicans to join select committee after GOP pulls out
-
Now Playing: Former Rep. Abby Finkenauer announces run for Senate in Iowa
-
Now Playing: The latest on the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill
-
Now Playing: $3 billion in Commerce recovery grants announced
-
Now Playing: ABC News Update: COVID-19 hospital admissions rising in 36 states
-
Now Playing: Pelosi: Will not let Republican ‘antics’ stand in the way of finding the truth
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: New COVID-19 cases triple over past month as delta variant spreads
-
Now Playing: Partisan fallout in Jan. 6 riot investigation
-
Now Playing: Pelosi discusses Jan. 6 committee
-
Now Playing: Senate Democrats lose vote to advance infrastructure bill
-
Now Playing: Top US general pressed on reports about Trump
-
Now Playing: Pelosi rejects 2 GOP members from Jan. 6 committee
-
Now Playing: GOP pulls out of Jan. 6 select committee after Pelosi rejects appointments
-
Now Playing: ABC News Update: US volleyball player tests positive ahead of Olympics
-
Now Playing: Republicans not on board as bipartisan infrastructure deal heads for test vote