Hello and welcome to the dirty politics pod cast ideal in career. Today we're gonna focus on an economic question that could have important human and political consequences. Why are we seeing striking inflation rates and how Long Will they passed so. Last week's data from the Department of Labor showed that consumer prices rose five and a half percent between June of 20/20 and June of this year. That's well above the 2% inflation rate that the Federal Reserve targets and it's the highest level of inflation we've seen since 2008. According to a recent Marist poll. Rising prices is now Americans leading economic war 26%. Said as much wages and unemployment came in second and fairer. Many economists predicted a period increased inflation as Covert restrictions were lifted. But whether it persists could shape political debates heading into the mid terms. It also shape perceptions. And support for Biden's agenda. Republicans point to the two trillion dollar American rescue plan. As exacerbating inflation and say that the more than four trillion in additional proposed spending. Would make things works so cured me to sort out what is going on when inflation. If economics professor at The George Washington University Terence Sinclair she's also a senior fellow act indeed welcome back to the podcaster. Thanks Daryn dating back. It's great to act so first things first the last time we talked on this pot. Cast it was march 20 out of twenty actually went back and looked it up. It feels like a lifetime ago and honestly maybe we never revered for his days but back then that we were talking about the possibility of an economic catastrophe. What has happened to the economy since. Well. In many ways we did experience the economic catastrophe and you know all of its horrific. Gore. Increase in the worst unemployment claims we've ever imagined by way you. Many millions more than we never seen before Lee's. They're huge drops in GE key. And claimants but uneven and it led is surprisingly shorts and the ND ER just told us that the recession and dated which means bottomed out it in April 20/20. And since then we seen a surprisingly swift's recovery a lot of economists. Really predicted that at things would be a much greater slot beneath Ben. And so on that front there if there is some good news we still have ways to go. I had at the economic disaster. Now is is Artie someone in Irving mere. Okay so now. The focus has turned a bit more to you. Inflation there's still some focus on unemployment numbers but inflation that's what we're hearing a lot so how big of a deal is five point 4% inflation. Are we take that in context soon after a member at fat. That's being compared it to a surprisingly low number a year out. And so. If I point 4% if it was off. At previous years having team's 2% or more would be very different. Then looking at and number. That and really mean I don't think about it more as being hit something in on there of about 3% in. If we think about in the contacts. And we're we're coming. However that doesn't mean that. And that's. A good number. It's still a surprisingly high number so it's not just. That it's. I America it's even higher than what people Wear X acting for example people at the Federer is there who are tracking inflation very carefully. And dating were really concerned about is the surprisingly. High number of hours. And kind of jetting back to basics here you're an economics professor I'm not an economist I hate I am curious about the stuff myself. What is the problem with inflation generally say that's a concerning the high number what are we concerned. Well the first remember with inflation is that. About traces across the board where one ended things that a lot of people don't think that is a price. Is there regents. But from the employers for active that is the cost of late are. And so we think about and police end we actually are measuring. Both the praises of goods and services but also the price of labor and weakness and so in one sense we might being. That as long as we ages are going up as well as prices that there's really not at a concern act. But it. It's still the keys that a lot of contracts are in nominal turns so that if prices go up particularly if prices go up in an unanticipated way for surprised by then and we don't make appropriate contracts. Then and there is any winners and losers often act. And furthermore academic research suggests that when we start seeing. Really pretty rapid rates inflation and only about four percents. Pre hair. Then don't we start to be. Really seeing different economic impact and it really does seem to you at fact our economy's ability to perform its past. So right now horror wages or prices rising faster. Cindy Lee it wages do rise faster than prices on average because B do you see real wage gains we have seen. You that it it economy has become more and more productive over time. And so that highs had been returned to the workers that people have a better standard of living now than people in past that's along historical pat. At the moment is suit that we although we are seeing some increases in wages. We have seen faster increases in prices and so that has has people consent. You know I've heard. You know as inflation has entered. And means stream economic analysis and they are the four of economic analysis. As interviewed on meet the argument that well you know some periods of higher inflation can be good because. There always winners and losers depending on which economic phenomenon where experience seeing it and you know. Debtors went out during periods of inflation and creditors lose but creditors have been doing pretty well also you know that some period of high inflation isn't dot. Is that like armchair analysis or is that a rigorous kind of economic viewpoint. They're so a lot of did a amongst economists about exactly the you know what their bright level at inflation should be. But I think it's a pretty strong consensus. That it shouldn't be volatile. And that's really one of the key things that central banks around the world have focused on is really keeping praises Steve off. And so the wait at the office to find praises being stable is actually the rate of growth being pretty consistent. And so this idea it's swapping off between winners and losers that's actually potentially damaging for the economy because then people can't plant. And planning is what allows people to and basked in fasting is what really helps us grow our economy. Rotten. The the idea that a slightly higher rate and inflation. Might be OK. IA there. And it in this particular Time. Warner just in general that is something that has come up and discussions quite at bed. And yeah perhaps in part as a cat sat for lower rates inflation not just during Turkey pandemic. But policy and we had many years of lower rates and inflation. Before where we Keenan CN that pandemic and this is it conversation we were having. Before that coated recession when is this idea and that it that fed was consistent theme is seen their inflation target from them. I being too well. And so we met when I think and having higher rate of inflation for a it relatively sustained period of time to and it averaged. Out that we don't want to doing a really big seas off. Got it and so the people who might argue that what what are they same effect should park. Well except. There's many different metrics that people had to have talked and it didn't really common when that's being talked about right now. It is just an average inflation target and that's the fat has really cannot really. I advocated themselves is that it rather than thinking out. She presents the gang more of it she playing and that it really should be apple ridge. It's the and inflation experience over several years. And so if their low that from the floor and not only should they get up to 2% quickly. They might run a little bit above 2% for some period of time to kind of offset it. But rarely that vague language of for some period of time. Is level of language that we're hearing communicated from decision or as it's not completely clear exactly what window. We DD appropriately atlas. And when we do you get to a situation where prices are rising faster than wages and people say that they're worried about. The rate at which prices are rising but what is that the personal experience about like what are people were participating in the economy. You know. What are the challenges when inflation does kind of spiked quickly. Well so as you noted there are Indy winners and losers to Nance and and that's really it and they consent. Is that people who hold a lot of their assets. Being. For example all checking or savings accounts that don't pay much in the land and chest and don't offset foreign fleas and that is accounts are going to lose purchasing power and that's a really big concern for their strips. I'll assume or people who don't have wheat contracts that. Adjust for inflation. That is making opportunity for employers to implicitly low learned that pay outs of some work acts. At that then on the other hand and people who dying. Assets that are protecting them from inflation eighteen C big gains and it we're already seeing a boom in housing market. For exam law and that's an area where if you get phenomenon wearing edge. And if interest rates go up quite get that value of konduz up by it that the Euro already locked into an even nice low rate thirty year mortgage. You might renowned case. So. I think we've set the table little bit for murder what is navy more the political arch here. Why are we seeing the high level of inflation. Again this is well listings it's going to be debated amongst economists for many years to come this is going to be of as at period that it's going to be studied similar to that period of the 1970s. Inland to. Other economic periods where there was really dramatic changes in economic figures in against fodder for lots of restarts. But really what people are concerned about what connects to of the politics. Is that one of the reasons why the economy. Seems so much better now them and a lot of economists are expecting. Is we got a lot more fiscal stimulus than a lot of economists were initially X acting. And the concern is. That that fiscal stimulus name has been to match. In the sense that it might be stimulating to me and beyond what our economy can sustainably for DS and we've got a lot of money she's seeing. Too little supply of goods and services and that's really that the big concern and that that thought that it could be politically. And so late. I think when you try to Parse through how much of this approved as a result. You know naturally pent up demand because economies were shuttered to a large extent for about a year. Verses access money supply injected into the economy. From those Covert relief packages. I eggs which bears the brunt of the responsibility. I think that's something we don't know yet there are definitely people with strong views on either sign that it's going to take more are steady and more experienced leader to believe tease that out over an have to see what that pattern inflation. Is it longer attendees right now we're predict teen. What's going to happen next with inflation. And it into groups that think that. Their way is it too much stimulus. You know perhaps that this aside perhaps from the monetary side perhaps from votes. Those groups of course are predicting that we're going to see a permanent rise in inflation. Other groups who are seeing that. In mediate. Then it has monetary stimulus was appropriate. But that it's just an temporary mismatch between the current amounts. Do man and this still very ears for supplied to match that. Those groups are gonna predict that this is just a temporary. And that yet temporary pump and inflation. Yeah and so I think. Booking ahead Q how. Republicans and Democrats debate the economy's performance in 20/20 two that is the question is this let that lasts you know for the summer for. You know when he 21. By we returned to you. Expected. We're desired bubbles and inflation in 20/20 two wars uterus has attracted. What should we booking you know look I guess what are the different theories for for what will happen and if you happen just what do you think what happened. Check. In whit Ayers thing about sending out these series is actually had put then in historical analogy. Right so when and that big concerns is that we're going at a period that looks like the 1970s stagflation Oliver. And basically and not tying ATM when is that. We overestimated. How strong the economy piggy. And it puts humans. You stimulus in the economy. And therefore and seeing both high inflation. And I am I'm implants says that's one. Analogy that people are are really concerned and when it comes up quite half and and other land net when it's getting closer to my own he is is more the world works you analogy. AT and that there are a whole lot at shifts in supply and didn't and and of course there were additional expenditures. That came onto the economy that the government had to find. Their legs. High inflation. During that time. And shortly after. At that and inflation dropped off quite dramatically. After that and actually to the point where we actually ends. At a recession. And so that's another potential rats and weaknesses and you're actually seeing from the bond markets. As well there's a concern that actually. What will happen is we'll see as high inflation. And at the Federal Reserve will say that inflation too quickly and too. Partly. Sets that we and up win another reception. Or at you could potentially protracted slow growth when we could have had. A stronger economy if they'd stayed off the monetary brakes just a wrong act. And so I think those are headed to you mean. And counties. And they think music a couple other aspects and it keep in mind we're thinking about what's going to happen next. And a and an aiding these are lessons at the fetters are particularly is is really keeping in mind in these times. And at one is the productivity them in the 1990s. So at that time there is really the sense that and the economy was getting quite hot. And mediate. Inflation was on the way. That sad yet when is under Greenspan. Really holding back on tapping the brakes because Greenspan had a sense that net this is actually productivity gains and productivity gains can grow the economy. With our seeing higher inflation if we can produce more things they need it to me and it rises along with app for action. We can still not CD price gains. And Elaine and leeway if we had just in and rising without supply also being able to rise to meet. So that's another possible scenario as we hang. Hope mentioned ascent in new skills and new technologies that this happened during this time. And these are the sorts of things can make us Margaret acted in the locker turn. Then we may actually see productivity in accidents and that they in no other reason to hold it hold back. On and in slowing economy too quickly in response to you add temporary. About an inflation. And then though the last lesson and I think this is the land that. A lot of people have been keeping in mind is you that slow recovery out of victory reception. And how in particular it seems like immediate if that raised rates too quickly. And didn't. Fully absorb all of the potential. Labor market participants that they could hat. That's come into the the economy and it really and yet it with a little bit more stimulus perhaps on the fiscal sign. We could have seen a more wrote last recovery for a broader. How police and much quicker rather and we ain't it slowly crew away until just before that panic procession. Think Israeli Cabinet for scenario is in for things that we're keeping in mind we're thinking about. What it's gonna happen doing four. At that there is this to eat about that political science verses that Arab prisoners sat. You mentioned some of the lessons that economists are looking went trying to you assess where we are in this moment. Speaking inflation. But we're not really sure what can happen. Is there any sort of consensus. Amongst economists in terms. Which lessons of the past to draw on or. Whether that's actually what's morally and nineteenth avenues or of the post where. I really act two camps and I think that they are that the 1970s vs post war chances is broadly the rates it think about it. And therein though is that they're really concerned about what passes at. Now been turned secular stagnation. Which is this idea that productivity may just not grow very quickly we need not be able to bring supply. Up very much of in the next several years and we can't brings up very much. Then if we're stimulating demand lancry easy there won't be anywhere for that to me and together except to push up crisis. And suit that's really that fat camps concern. And it's really about their assessment. How much we can grow supply. And for her at the next several acts on the other side and yet I can't is really looking at all of the different relatives ships that are happening. Right now and are really assessing that. Yet even if we can't raise the I I daring acts. That Demi and he still have some room. To ground that there's still at large gap between supply and again. There we me even still need further stimulus. Or at least targeted policies to bring all groups up act TO. There's a strong economic performance that they can bring. You mention that there's two pieces of the puzzle here one being the political side and the other being the Fed. I think. For her for economists obviously that separation and the Fed being apolitical it's very important but probably not quite a big way of how. A big part of our people think about the economy. Because often times we know that in politics people blame. Blaming incompetent so. You know how should we think about the divide between you know what his political and what is in the fats. Ideally. You it. Steep all of the inflation responsibility. In this at CNN's. And all of the other concerns. Particularly it distribution. Internment of well. All of that stuff that should really have a political component game that the fiscal that's. Now of course there is there's learning vote interns. Expectations and blame. Say when we really think about what else in the current structure. And send it is it responsible for either dual mandate. Accident claimant. End see low prices years. Low in place. Aid heads into casts. Had a really good track record of being able CEO named Tina low inflation but sometimes at the cost. Day. Highest employment possible and so in general what we worry about is that if the economy is running high. Jamie tap the brakes too hard and we mean see an instant negative economic impact from. And that's really in my my concern. From on the on the feds for active and say note from the political side the idea is that media beat down want so much. Fiscal stimulus coming in the economy that puts that dissent and opposition in have to design. That they have to tap on brakes and that's related candidate. Relatives response case. Yes so kind of in reading about us ID be prepared for this conversation. What I understand the point of a kind of apolitical Federal Reserve to be is that. You know politicians will be incentivized suit kind of heat overheat the economy in the short term to win. Elections. Is if that it kind of monetary policy is within the political realm. And so we try to make that a political so that you don't seem like an inflation because politicians want to win elections. Is though the Federal Reserve. Kinder. Persuaded by public opinion in someway war political pressure. And so do it you obviously there is and different historical. Scenarios where there's been different amounts. Pressure on the fat diet. They've really been a remarkably independent. Central Bank that the Fed has any ball. Two acts in yet more of the long run interest of the economy which is thanking the rightly think about it it's not that they are. Party Cooper's. But rather their morrow lake bid to parents and that sense of it they're not taking it runs well away. Because they just want to make the party less fat it's because they're thinking about the long run health of the economy and we only got etiquette actually. And it's over and said I think that's. There there is their goals their responsibilities and it typically the people who aren't decision makers for this that. And had been known to be it relatively inflation of arts that's who's been appointed. And that's how they have thought about their own personal legacies. When an interesting being is that current need. A lot of people describe that current senators are born in particular as being you know. Much more on the Davidge sign. And least seen before it meaning that they aren't less concerned about inflation and that we're concerned about reaching full employment. But I still think given DE. Constance. Discussion about inflation there they're not going the next eighths and inflation gets too high and they do you have the tools to bring apple can drop. So let's talk about the political side which is the level. Stimulus spending growth redistribution. I am curious here though. Republican critique has been that the economy may have been over stimulated where the two trillion dollar American rescue plan and they're sending warning signs about the proposed. Additional four trillion dollars. Being a part infrastructure spending social programs health care spending things like. How does not. Bork in terms. If the government wants to spend a bunch of money on poverty alleviation and supporting the working class is not. Like by definition going to spark some level of inflation or Heidi you in how do you avoid overheating the economy if you do want to alleviate. I think the great thing about this is thinking about what's going to happen to act or get an answer that's classic economists. Concepts. And here I think it makes a lot of sense. And if we're stimulating went hurt the economy. By you me. Discourage team demands from some other area us that we can balance things out. Then we won't overheat the economy in the market that that position they have to you. Tap on the brakes and raise interest rates soon to alleviate poverty for example and we can't adjusts. Borrowed money and aim at fat without thinking about it wears many coming Fran. It forgetting it she who are we do expect them to spend a lot of it really. Create immediate demands from that additional funds so the groups that we might for example tax. To find that read you redistribution. If if we're taxing groups that have lower. And you propensity to examine the technical term very elected if they're gonna spend a lower proportionate app money. And then then we do see some additional increase in our region and even if we aren't just doing a tax and reads to you technocrats so there there is that concern. But with a lot of east France infrastructure for X one thing that makes infrastructure as the goldilocks of spending plan is. Is that the idea is that it's increasing both supply and it's. Sue even though only decent way it's agonizingly and a little bit before supply. For her thinking about what that's gonna do to prices were able to have produced more beings or produce things more effective Lee. Then. Raising demand as well is not going to you know translate into price pressures in the same way as if we have the same amounts of goods and services. And we just have more money chasing it. Win from economists prospective. Dude does kind of stimulus spending for government spending need to be offset by K fours and went as it knocked right we saw terrain. Kind of heat of the crisis. That after spending wasn't born. Candy including the American rescue plan with tax increases now we're seeing that the infrastructure spending it social after programs things like that. They're proposing increasing taxes on the wealthy and work to pay for title economists think about like. Is there are some stimulus spending it's okay to not be paid for and other must be paid for. So if it is general somehow everything is going to yet. Paid for in some way at that there is something different about what this Steve the economy is for thinking about. What happens with stimulants so if the economy is. You roaring on all selling Paris that. And we've already high enough to me and for his not to speak ingredients. Then. Any additional songs spend meaning. Matt is going to just and that missing in a crisis and it is an action four and and Sims and Aaron me. Want CA to try and and do not for some specific spending target. Bank in general that's where it got to be paid for and in some way. Because it's not going to result in greener production. So basically like you might think that you're helping out people by injuries in the spending money they have but really girls are Tuscany. Increased prices the same an hour and at all. Exactly exactly. And late actually different groups of people and Sulu. And navy seabees and went targeted about that. Bet there's probably more active ways to do redistribution. Banks you let. It prices its passing such a way that menu when group and then higher prices on another it's kind of hard to control what happens in art you know free market just. I bet they're tired continue a special. Times in our economy. At one is the one they already mention it it the kind of spending we're talking about also raises of then. That SEC increase in to men. There was can come together and just keep prices the scene. So if we the government spends many on and things that make us. Better able to produce it for example in investing in. Roads bridges are anti adhesion and you those sorts of things. And then. Increased demand might not. Need to see it separately. Paid for eyes became. Use that in the end to I didn't stuff that's coming in the economy. And then and in create greener wealth for the economy and a larger tax be seen tax. Add to an op teacher it then that this special all. Economic conditions that we found ourselves and act and independent police found ourselves in that in the global financial crisis in the Great Recession. If those sorts of time periods we clearly have to me and so far below what our potential capacity super d.s is. That that's another time when it might make sense to spend without having a clear plan for how you're going pave that I. Because that's going to stimulate the economy. Bringing our economic. Output closer to our potential all. And with that creator health of the economy again have in the larger. Tax base. Same tax me. And say oh that's my help peas for this. So wanna talk about how Americans power experiencing holds us. How do days kind of come to conclusions about. Health of the economy and their own personal costs. This really insisting there's been. Very cool research on this topic recently he's one of the things that EC's if we Saturday. Households in consumer Harris eight consistently asked me that inflation is higher than what his report it from our apartment. He might when their wet areas this mess acts coming Fran. He asked people only do you not he says the government statistics a lot of times it's not that they don't believe the numbers coming at a government they just don't know what art. But they do you know if the prices that they're seeing for goods that they frequently. When it concerns about eyes that the good that people are frequently iron things play him. Popular grocery store I and and bang you gaps. And these are two things that we often strip Powell of inflation measures because they're incredibly volatile. And yet that does seem BP it's information that he is when they're making their and expectations what's happening with prices. And in particular. The human mind tends to fixate more when prices go up then went graces and that tends to. Chris that there estimation. Of what's happening with prices of raw is that they won't remember that they got a sale last week on milk they just remember at that. In the day the price they speak lies credit higher. And carefully oh prices went up when actually just went you know from stay on the right after regular price which is the fact that they were pain before. And you know of course we see a lot of volatility in gas prices as well and people. FTC time when it's inexpensive and not recognizing it and she. An agenda America's pole at the top showing that rising prices is American's leading economic were. In the data that you look at kind of relative to do. You know historical trends. How worried are Americans abouts in which. Well it's just Amy is in there is a whole new generation people the millennia alls that head you'd spend their entire working lives in a period where they really haven't seen and much into inflation out op. And as soon it is in Justine to send you have is a concern about rising appraisals. And here it's had a new experience for this very large group. You working adults say and now that the majority of our workforce is and that each group. Paying stone. This is in new theme to be worried about plant. And means I ate beans. Perhaps. Particularly because it is new but it's I think they've heard stories about friends from the past. That aching EE and you very unsettling that I I would saying that. And it. Prices is come up as some people are concerned about and I think other times and people say they're concerned about rising prices. It's not necessarily at their worry so much about. Raising just prices and sells but that they're concerned about. There. Earnings end it there are no nonsense and also their assets and how they are keeping up and you know are they definitely seen. Improving living standards. For themselves for themselves relative to previous generations and that that's been a concern for a long time. It rising prices ranked higher then. Unemployment in that survey that I mention but unemployment still stands packed close to 6% which we usually think it is like a recession level of unemployment. How concerned are economists about the unemployment rate. In the Gretzky and. Economists are definitely still very concerned at unemployment rates and you know and there's a lot of debate about how low eight could go. On and turns if we get apt to you. 3.5 percent which is where we where each before. The pandemic hits and could be an even lower than Lance. Will weekend. I mean down to about 4% which is the feds have long run past nation on Clinton's. So that's that's that's reasoning that economists are looking at and it's that matters for. The overall healthy economy really having more people working house is produce more things. And I can understand that lying Wii U we unemployment. He is and you only at act being a fraction. Our population and in. That increases or spending affects every one they were all consumers were any artist or and I things. And so we not seen as prices for only seeing small percentage of people acted by unemployment. This may be one of those things where we're separating out. And it. And we're seeing him play is relatively low risk for me and seen prices are going to acting. When you rent out our Connors wanted to try to understand if that's what the long term or not. What are you looking. In citizens we're looking at it what's the state of the economy and trying to assess. At what is happening with both supply and and demands. And we're also looking at a all the historical. Trends. And these these are also bringing in. I am Andrea Vineland. Heads and doing for some time now where they're bringing in. It's dead stick in the hands and that information is really adding a lot more our land birds. Granular Maggie intensive are. Different I ends that we concede praises as well and is new we're tying me and more frequent. Sue we we've got a lot of information to look at. I. It forecasting. In economics for fashion is chests. Notably heart. Any particularly forecasting. About sending where we really don't have a clear historical precedents. I I do you think that and using. Walter. And it's had an analogy here but he knew we weren't at war with the virus in a lot of ways and I think we look at how. And you. Federal spending and how and supply it was really shifted in a lot of ways and that different types it. In services in demand at a deep into the war analogy is the right lend it. That's still something that. We we don't hands. On our soil. I resent. Experience to use four or an analogy for making an accurate forecast. And soon writing that's why there's so much to be amongst economists as to you know. What that how to earn money might look lake a year or T from now. And we'll see it that. The important thing is to not just look at what's happening. Line. The demand side we can't just look at what's happening from the perspective of there's a lot of money in the economy they're my guests. In fleecing and ain't that inflation is completely missing this idea that. We Abbas who had planned a lot of supply disruptions and if we can. Open up those of hiding its. Then we won't see if it. Long run in packs on inflation. Hired. All right well of course we will see what happens but leave it there for now Dexter thinks young. Terry Sinclair is a professor of economics and international affairs at The George Washington University she's also a senior fellow at indeed. My name is Dillinger Claire editor Curtis and audio editing and in the control room along right. They did Stevens is on. You get in touch by emailing us at podcasting quiet pretty com you can also what's greeted us with questions or comments if your traditional Beers a rating review problem podcast or. We're tells of an about us. Thanks for listening and we seems.

