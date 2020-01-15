Biden, Sanders neck and neck In Iowa

More
What did two new Iowa polls tell us about who might win the caucuses? Take a look at FiveThirtyEight's Democratic Primary Forecast to see what might be in store for the candidates in Iowa and beyond.
1:15 | 01/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden, Sanders neck and neck In Iowa

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:15","description":"What did two new Iowa polls tell us about who might win the caucuses? Take a look at FiveThirtyEight's Democratic Primary Forecast to see what might be in store for the candidates in Iowa and beyond.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/fivethirtyeight","id":"68312730","title":"Biden, Sanders neck and neck In Iowa","url":"/fivethirtyeight/video/biden-sanders-neck-neck-iowa-68312730"}