Transcript for Dr. Anthony Fauci on how the Biden administration will handle the pandemic

How do you think the Biden administration will differ from the top administration in its approach to the pandemic. Well I think they'll probably be uniformity of message instead of mixed signals I think that's going to be something that very likely will be much much more uniform. I think they'll be mullah central. Guidance as opposed to leaving the states. Completely on their own and letting them do things the way they want to do it. You know I think there's going to be a lot of attention to implementing the vaccine roll out correctly not that it isn't being done well now I think. The current administration deserves a lot of credit for operation war speech assure.

