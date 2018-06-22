{"id":56097391,"title":"Explosion destroys house, damages several other buildings in Ohio","duration":"1:06","description":"Firefighters say preliminary investigation shows it may have been a natural gas explosion set off by scrappers taking metal from the home.","url":"/fivethirtyeight/video/explosion-destroys-house-damages-buildings-ohio-56097391","section":"fivethirtyeight","mediaType":"default"}