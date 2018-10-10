-
Now Playing: Biden: Many Democratic 2020 contenders know foreign policy better than Trump
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Senate forecast update for Oct. 10, 2018
-
Now Playing: Trump on missing journalist: 'We'll get to the bottom of it'
-
Now Playing: FBI director defends Kavanaugh background investigation
-
Now Playing: DHS chief: U.S. faces 'pandemic' of cyber threats
-
Now Playing: Melania Trump weighs in on the #MeToo movement
-
Now Playing: Ivanka would be 'dynamite' as UN ambassador: Trump
-
Now Playing: Trump faces surprise resignation of UN ambassador
-
Now Playing: Trump jokes about his own impeachment
-
Now Playing: Trump claims Democrats trying to undermine Kavanaugh
-
Now Playing: The Big Vote: Issues, races and people that matter in the midterms
-
Now Playing: The Big Vote: March for Our Lives organizers encourage young people to vote
-
Now Playing: Trump announces plan to expand ethanol use at Iowa campaign rally
-
Now Playing: UN ambassador Nikki Haley resigns unexpectedly
-
Now Playing: Haley resigns as US ambassador to UN while Kavanaugh starts on the bench
-
Now Playing: Kanye West to meet with Trump at the White House
-
Now Playing: Did Brett Kavanaugh ceremony turn into a political rally?
-
Now Playing: Nikki Haley resigning as U.N. ambassador
-
Now Playing: Trump officials who have left the White House
-
Now Playing: Nikki Haley vows to campaign for Trump in 2020