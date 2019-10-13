FiveThirtyEight: Will The Two-Track GOP Merge In The Debate? More Farai Chideya, Harry Enten, and Jody Avirgan discuss the two camps in the GOP primary, and what to expect from Donald Trump now that he's not ahead in the polls. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for FiveThirtyEight: Will The Two-Track GOP Merge In The Debate? This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:32","description":"Farai Chideya, Harry Enten, and Jody Avirgan discuss the two camps in the GOP primary, and what to expect from Donald Trump now that he's not ahead in the polls.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/fivethirtyeight","id":"66236778","title":"FiveThirtyEight: Will The Two-Track GOP Merge In The Debate?","url":"/fivethirtyeight/video/fivethirtyeight-track-gop-merge-debate-66236778"}