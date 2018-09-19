FiveThirtyEight updates its House predictions

More
Take a closer look at the congressional districts FiveThirtyEight is predicting could be "toss-ups," including the races in Florida's 26th and 27th districts.
2:23 | 09/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FiveThirtyEight updates its House predictions

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57942919,"title":"FiveThirtyEight updates its House predictions","duration":"2:23","description":"Take a closer look at the congressional districts FiveThirtyEight is predicting could be \"toss-ups,\" including the races in Florida's 26th and 27th districts.","url":"/fivethirtyeight/video/fivethirtyeight-updates-house-predictions-57942919","section":"fivethirtyeight","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.