24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Gavin Newsom wins California recall election | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast

The crew discusses the results of the California gubernatorial recall election.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live