Will GOP elites rally around a Trump alternative in 2024?

In Part 3, the crew wonders whether the Republican Party can coalesce around an alternative candidate to former President Donald Trump for the 2024 elections.

February 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live