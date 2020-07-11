Transcript for How Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won a historic election | FiveThirtyEight

I'm me. Hello and good afternoon from five brigades makeshift newsroom where reopens but name long work days. As of this morning Joseph Biden has officially won the presidential election. And various networks have called it at this point Fox News and CC CNN. Other networks are characterizing it differently but the fact of the matter is that Joseph Biden has won this election he is the president elect. And senator Hollis Harris is now vice president elect coddle terrorists. Here's me to talk about how we got to this point and what it all means is politics matters are frost and then it's our. He cannon. Bolster Abbas is managing editor writer Howard in my. Ability. And so the official tally at this point is that Joseph Biden is projected the winner. In 273. Old actor's work of states we still do not have results in Arizona. Nevada Georgia and North Carolina but because he was projected in Pennsylvania this morning that has put him over the edge. If Joseph Biden were to win Enid Georgia Arizona and Nevada where he's currently meeting. He would win 306. Electors that is the same number of electors. That Donald Trump won in 2016 of course north Carolina's gonna be awhile before we know anything merit Sarah talked to me a little bit about how we got to this point what we know about how things account in this election in terms of how people voted. And what this map. Means for Joseph Biden a Democrat. Rape so. The fact that we're not recording us on Tuesday that Saturday is the big thing here right given the pandemic and the ways in which that changed how a lot of Americans voted this year. Their record levels voting by mail and many different states there is a huge partisan split and that as well which means. States like Pennsylvania something that took decision desks like ABC news and others longer to call because. Democrats. Heavily voted by mail while Republicans skewed towards in person. And it made it harder to suss out the remaining vote which way it could split which candidate could benefit. But I think because were talking about this again on Saturday and not Tuesday. It's a different map than what we signed Tuesday night and it was easy to bake in narratives about this being and nail biting election. When really in the end particularly at the state like Georgia where Biden is currently favored remains flew. It could be a very different maps that we're looking at that would have set a different hone for Tuesday and Wednesday coverage but now. We're having it on Saturday of course. Now that's an important for a hope that people are. Open minded and realizing that results that came out after Tuesday art just as legitimate as any results that came out its on Tuesday night and that we have to shape our narratives accordingly I mean. A Democrat slipping at Georgia and Arizona would be a significant. Change in the Sunbelt like we've been talking about for awhile. Mike what do you think you are right now Aaron terms where. How to ride attempting docked at this point we're the Democratic Party is. I mean say it's it's a hard election even with this now don't we know by then it's is that winners to heart election to draw clear lessons from. I'm. You know it seems like it was a very specific repudiation. Trop. Given that. Biden is gonna end up kind of clearly defeating trumped. Race will be close in several states. And yet Democrats really. Under performed particularly in house races someone senate races. So it's it seems like a specific repudiation of trop and yet. Not an overwhelming right. The country is incredibly divided. Those divisions where are not over come it seems. I'd fight in. Pandemic. By the economic downturn as a result of that and them act so it's it's tricky you know it's it seems like people. Want to trot out. More people want to about them want him in. I didn't we'll end up winning the popular we think by. Four size medium little more than that. Percentage points that's a clear win in modern. US politics things are so polarized now that you you don't get wins 15% went right. But there's definitely not there is not in the hope there's not. Our our partisan. Divisions have not been broken down. There's not a clear sort of light. Demographic trend as a result of this yes Biden looks to afflict states and the sun belt Arizona. Com Georgia potentially a but he did come particularly those in Texas. Florida it was a particularly clueless. It's kind of a model a model. Such as. Yet and of course at this moment it looks like Joseph Biden could be the first. First term president. In decades and not have full control of government when he takes office you know eat very likely will come down due to George senator Robb's. And we have talked for a power in senate elections in runoff elections in Jordan Republicans I've been favored. We'll have to I just keep an open mind about that because we don't know exactly what the electorate will look like and how. Voters of both parties will field club January fast but something you don't mind about what. Biden presidency curry actually look like. Maybe you mention that the country's deeply divided. So what are those divisions are they similar to what we saw in 2016. Or house that shifted at all the past four years. Question Galen hanging right now the exit polls as he still been getting results are still going through area waiting and I don't want to drive knees start conclusions there but you know for instance in Florida police at least on some level. Hispanic voters moving more into Trump's quarters that wasn't necessarily the case scenarios opener elsewhere it's also true that need be Biden didn't perform as well wits white voters without a college degree as we thought going and you know the Obama trump. Districts and counties that we've talked about for so long. To my recollection have kind of remained in tramps column right you saw of parole America pitted further against. Urban and suburban America so those trends are continuing. But in terms of some of the larger demographic trends. One thing will be looking closely as to what extent does education across all races continued to play. Eight divide in the electorate is it just you know. The reports. Black and Hispanic voters supporting tram to what extent was that at the margins was at specific to certain states. You know Mike it was describing earlier about the fact that the polls seem to underestimate tramp in Florida and in varying degree you know Wisconsin. What is the polling here a look like this year. The fact that Georgia again looks to be doing blue where is like a state like Texas isn't what does that mean for the sun about changing elect Toro map. What what is obvious what I've been taking away from is. That turnout was just historically high on both sides in again to Mike his larger point. The senate remains in Republican hands at least until the run ops in Georgia here in January which again be a high bar for Democrats. But in the GOP made gains in the house and so that'll be a real check on you know whether or not buy it and has a mandate. Going into the White House lacked his first term with look like in. The presidency. Meet meet. Attacked. Then maybe one kind of clear point we can just grass bonds amid all but Martinez is. If that history come Harris made right. First woman elected vice president. First black men opted vice president for Asian American elected vice president. It's really a moment I think. Even amidst all this fun cynicism and minus in terms of what what the American people want. Where we have seen the kind of steady progress. In terms of representation. I mean you saw that among GO humanist after seeing a huge surge among democratic women eighteen. So in that sense that's a clear that's a clear trend weekend. We can at least look look to ride is time. The kind of more and more would be the levers of politics there are not just the Providence. Of old white men. All of an old black man with just elected presidents. Yeah. From the numbers are far it looks like Republican women may have. Doubled. Their numbers in the house this year. Which yeah of course change we talked on the podcast about 530 a about that gap it and how many women are represented in. The Democratic Caucus urged the Republican caucus in the house. So. As we discussed you know it's it's somewhat of a muddy picture this could be a different call. First term horror president elect Joseph -- and if you do not unified rules. Of government it will be interesting to see you expect Richie. Unify it you know politicians in Washington America about largely what you ran on. Restoring missile America. Bipartisanship etc. Sandra. And a lot of actors come about and the power poll shapes are what we've got to get acts you. The live blog. Podcast leaders today to write a speech at some point this evening covering all of that so. Listeners viewers live laud. To foreigners should stick with us but for now the market and our efforts are adequately. Real results in this four day long election. Five days it is. Break a diet so they've lost it didn't yet I think it's been might even count anymore there are. It's. I just had it all extremely data that are pat buy equities. Anyway stick with us and we backed. Up in. Center.

