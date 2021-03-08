Transcript for Olympians, surgeons and even toddlers have used this technique to improve their focus

For the first time experiencing its there was apartment and it wasn't paying attention dismissive. And then SaaS over the next daily as afraid if those hot Steinfeld and all this lengthy tension and anxiety just come out. Threw my arms and my shoulders my job. Athletes can choke in every sport. The phenomenon so calm and confident hasn't make me. Yes. They kind of makes your body really stiff and rigid your eyes get quake. It's hard to folk kiss here singing about the wrong things in your body just reacts and what payments he missed the pot. Linda sharp is a professional golfers competing in her second Olympics this year I'm the biggest. Issue that I this. Probably into morning Tannen it was like considering my thoughts on the golf course that wasn't having fun in life in general and if you're really felt like my career is over. And then it happened again and 118. And I was thinking about all I need to make this tonight as soon. Missed it. That's when she learned about something called the quiet. Which is defined as the final fixation or tracking gains on the specific objects before critical phase of music. Golf the last thing you see before packing just about football soccer and basketball the last thing you see before shooting is that who. And shooting sports since the target the researchers still don't know exactly how quiet works they found that training and it can help people focused on that masks. Taverns from pilots two dances to even young children. It's almost like your minds so busy and quiet night he had no time bird no other's space to think about other things in your mind. He. Seeing. And. It's my fifteenth year on tour and it's hard heavily units are in fifteen years. Selena and her wife served on the lives near Phoenix Arizona and they're too cool dude looks. Sarah is also in this caddy for jobs she started about a month into their relationship. We joke we had a three we plan I'd try it for three weeks we both tried and true. If it worked it didn't know she'd been struggling in a lot of it did really revolve around to putting. And he for the year and started she said you know if I just really struggle again this year and I just retire. Everybody goes through mental battles now at some point in her career even in around as the day goes on. Especially when account and like to make the cut. You know apart this would scares the hell I'm me. Salinas coat patterns character Joan drinkers from her murder psychologist based in Calgary. We don't know what costs the yes fluently films but I have a bit of an idea that people who. Seriously as some call putting in particular they have a very Ricci V screens Cagle threw all of our panel criminal again. And I think stages where. Basically his parents just become overloaded Vickers introduce Alina quiet the training techniques. She developed. For client I always line my ball up with a line facing. Lake might target where I want them all star and I have my bullseye on the back of Walsh. And look at the bull's eye in the name stroke. And it's like I could see that bull's eye is still on the lookout. If it's their airline it doesn't cry and I. Actually came from Baker's own experience playing sports and politics in basketball I was a good player meaning I scored maybe 1012 points in the game. All of a sudden a one game I scored 27. Should have been able to do that but something happened something was going on I didn't understand. But she did have a hunch that these hot streaks provision business humans can only see a tiny portion of her visual fields and high resolution. It's an area at the center for geeks about the size of your someone else viewed at arm's length this is called for real vision pinned after the phobia. Depression in the eyes redden and everything that's glared around him whose personal vision. Skilled performers need to be able to make quick decisions based on hope you'll Jason. So Vickers decided to study it but I trackers as athletes focus on the target. She found that expert cultures tend to fixate on the final target earlier and hold got fixation longer than people with less experienced. Resulting in a quiet I have up to three seconds. Here this is his quiet I notice. He centered on the very back of the ball. And he doesn't move. To take a look to see where Paul is actually going until it's about it a couple of feet in front of them. That's the hardest part because people. Get so anxious and want it she UN evolves so. They look up and women look up they actually moved from. The club and novices meanwhile fixated on the ball for less time they just trying to figure out. How to help the club. Where's the vault. What are my eighteenth hat how do I make this swing and it just totally overwhelmed. And there are movements reflect that mental chaos that they're feeling if you Vickers. Are they teaching athletes develop their quiet life as a way to build focus and avoid choking and the results have been remarkable. She trained to university basketball team on quiet guy for two league seasons and the accuracy of their free throws improved significantly more than two controlled teams. They actually ended up with a better shooting percent extra in the NBA average for the 19992000. Season. Over the last few decades researchers have replicated pickers findings and many other high skilled activities. The technology has also fought. We are certain technologies is a series of cameras that are mounted around the arm. And they sense infrared light which is sent into behind the flex from behind Gordon and different parts of the and this allows us on this nonsense she wore what angle the eyes pointing out relative to the head. Sam fine works with athletes on a quiet old. Many of them perform in the Modern Pentathlon. Which is a sport that involves swimming fencing horse riding running and finally shooting. That's where the choir and I comes into play. This wonderful. Terrible mix often physical fatigue psychological pressure. Foreign event in the season's final Adams says his cult town all things that my project won't be well terribly wrong. But for a pandemic could find was working with cortina Nixon a parent athlete who hopes to compete in the Olympics and saying it was amazing and not consistency. And eight competitions. When she really he is and be enough inside. Not eating enough praise this evening. I'm so can you imagine my. And purple thing that gets a guys look at places to you skis and install. Not his house needs and am I not worry about anything outs. Researchers are still investigating how this actually works in the brain. The past studies suggest that cry and I may be correlated with depressed activity and certain brain regions that can compete with focus attention. So as you become skillful at any kind of things do you need refining the way in which you control your eyes to feed information Ukrainian and more efficient way. Quite training there is a step further it's about making people consciously aware of what they do. I'm late and they bring them to adopt strategies that thousands repeat that again and again. This doesn't justify the sport's quiet guy is an asset for anyone whose job requires precise motor skills like surgeons. The principles behind it may be useful for every. Your visa petition. That I use I think on a daily basis he's teaching my young children how soon perform basic every day. Household skills fronts and brushing their teeth from the neighboring a cup of milk from one works this to another. And that's really great team for a child to have a simple instruction about. Keeping them on the bull I'm still not fixing only the complicated mechanics of when they spend and how that position and only. Plan leads to consistency. It is stakes in rafts and intentional focus on a gang. I would say she's a lot called art. And there is a quiet confidence. About her that she Adam think had before. While you still are gonna always have your storage and roller coasters any around. I would see a roller coasters are ups and downs. Are a lot milder. Kind of on the kiddie roller coasters them. Okay.

