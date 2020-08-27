Transcript for RNC Night 3: Mike Pence makes law and order appeal | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast

Hello and welcome to this Leigh Knight reaction edition of the 530 politics podcast I'm deal in group. We just wrapped up the third night of the Republican National Convention. The theme was America land of heroes and we hurdle lot about law enforcement and the military. Vice president Mike Pence capped off an evening that didn't have too many high profile names. But perhaps the most noteworthy part of the night was the lack of focus on current events hurricane boron and rest in Kenosha Wisconsin. And of course the pandemic so let's talk about that decision and the message that was on display and an accurate need to Parikh it all down. Art managing editor Michael Collins he Micah. Keylon hello leopard buddy. All cigarette us politics editors are frost and sent his Sarah he Canon. And elections analyst Jeffrey skelley Ajax. In camp. So almost all of the speeches were pre recorded tonight Mike Pence was one of the few I speeches maybe other than the indication. And soup he did touch on some of the crises that are going on in the country right now. I want to start off by talking about that speech as it was the main show in the prime time hour. Michael what was the take away from prince's speech this evening and and wasn't generally. Kind of hear what and generally once he and effective messenger for a good trump. Pence ticket. I think yes he was an effective. Messenger and I'm. The case that the top campaign is making. I'm on all the issues up today. Is. Obviously fundamentally different than the case as we saw me that the DNC. I thought pence today did. Perfectly good job and making those cases. You know I'm corona virus to cases. This was something that could be prevented it trump acted swiftly. I'm months and not getting into how credible these cases are just what they are right. On the problem. Systemic racism and police violence against black Americans. The chump camping cases. Those aren't really problems. I'm and instead the problem is. You know. Okay okay. Disrespect for the country. Meant disrespect for law enforcement. And then on the economy. The you know. Chopped campaign's case is basically. We built a great economy. Before the pandemic again the pandemic was outside of our control. We can build it again. I thought pence did did a good job of of making all those cases now the trump campaign has been making that's cases for weeks and weeks and weeks now. And it hasn't exactly helped him in the polls but pence was an effective messenger of those cases tonight. And maybe the increase spotlight of the convention whoa whoa make Americans come to those. Cases that news. In thinking through tonight going into that we knew that there are two big stories rate everything that's happening in Kenosha Wisconsin. And the hurricane and it I think he saw one of the limitations. Of this virtual format write it kind of was something that was pre schedules preprogrammed and he can't really deviate from that in the way that you could in a life convention rate. But then. A question I had an all of what would happen and unfold tonight as Republicans are making their case. Was how much they continue to you know. Total and that tension we saw on the first two nights where it's we are the party of diversity to here's what that looks liken it GOP world and here's where we stand on police brutality as well. But Seneca east on market doubling down on line order that was how they chose to frame it happened in connection not talk about Jacob Blake. But talk about the fact that there's violence now in the streets. And it's I'm curious how about where Keno we are talking last night on the podcast about. We've seen debt in support after a seismic shift on support for black clients matters particularly among white Americans. As a question and grappling I think with all of this is. It does this finder receptive audience now. Particularly and suburban America acts lease appeals to that tonight as well particularly with white women. And so I'm curious does that how does that play especially after a summer Reese so much monumental shift on issues like discrimination in the US. I guess the question to kind of throw it back it is part of the reason we saw that seismic shift earlier in the summer. Is that the focus was on police violence against black Americans George ward and net. Protests and you know companies and all kinds of different politicians talking about that specific issue as that seated. You know unrest in certain cities like Portland and Minneapolis. And Chicago were more in the hat lines. Do we have any kind of expectation that at this point the specific actions the kind of shooting. Jacob lake. Well over teak the underestimate we're seeing in some cities and the main focus will be on. Police violence again because that might be the main decider in how this is all received. That's a tough question I mean those two stories are so interlinked both. Net. You know. In reality right I'm. One was the cause of the other the protests were in response to police violence against blocked Americans but also in the waiting media. Covers the stories right time. Now I do think that Sarah is right that. At least throughout much of American history. Campaigns that run on a message of law and order and Jeff and I were talking about this on the lot like a little bit. Campaigns that run on law no order. And all their racial overtones that come with that message and have come with that message. It's not like they have an unblemished record and Jeff was planning am. It actually happened in that many presidential campaigns defined by that message but the pessimists suffice to say that that message. Has had a lot of power in American politics. And if if you know from here in November. All Americans are watching counter TDs to your point in Atlanta our our scenes of violence in the city's. Maybe that message still has still has power. If that those stories in the media are weighted more towards. The cause of the unrest and the causes up in mass. Where taxi thing in the week of the fluid thing the media did a pretty good job of upped adding to those clauses. Then maybe we see you know support support for. And when you watched when you watch that the RNC. Ye ye can feel like okay this message does has that does have the potential to resonate with with a lot of voters. Yeah I think that's exactly right and that it we can't know how things are going to shape up from here but I do you think it's worth noting that one of the challenges with the law and order messaging for the truck campaign. Is that the court of Irish remains in this important issue it's just double checking house numbers on this and about a third of the country still says it's the most important problem facing the country. And I think as long as that's the case and present trumps approval rating in terms of his handling of the current virus is. Carrying any negative. Earlier tonight I was looking and it's about 30% approve 15% disapprove. And in his clothes that's the case that it's can make it very difficult I think to to find success. But other messaging if that's the most important problem and that's how the president's feet judge for is his performance on a support problem however. As Michael was saying this time left on the number obviously if if the current buyers does. Lesson in terms of its impact on people and it it fades bit. And law and order becomes a bigger issue crime becomes a bigger issue maybe that's me that's Tierney but of course that's pop says. I totally agree that needed the other thing I would bat an I think this gets lost some light and when people talk about how potential power that law and order masses although I'd like I just I do agree that it has a lot of potential power. You know. We have seen a shift in the left on issues ovaries among whites in America. And if you look at president trumps approval ratings on issues like race relations. Or the protest he gets terrible marks and that. Crucially includes. Among voters who live in the suburbs for example or among women right. And so if that if the term campaign's theory is that we can use. Law and order. And fear of crime and fear are out. Frankly black people. To scare white suburbanites. Into voting for trump tents and when he Miami. There's not much evidence that as is working at least not. Yet. Rage and that I check a bag you know at this somewhere in particular with his approval rating it was a it was. Hard to separate some of the underlying explanations behind Dixon was timed to roughly around the second wave of a lot of what we've seen with the pandemic. But then also you know and dismayed everything that first erupted with Floyd but trump had a significant you know. He wasn't Teflon Don and that moment right that there was a granite his approval rating is checked backed up. But there were like negative repercussions. For some of the ways in which I think he handled. That situation. I wonder though you now. The parallels to Charlotte's. Aren't limited here other than. What we signed in Kenosha again as aid. Trot supporter. For it the alleged shooter and that connection and that not being addressed and again it goes back to. The president seat belts on stoking summits that were tore around racial division how much of that. Is. Priced and to people's. Approximation of what they're hearing from parents how they're thinking about this moving Ford or is it enough snow like this is violence and done that the violence in my community. Or is it more so trump is somehow linked for this I genuinely don't know where public opinion will go on Mac. I mean how big of a factor is the simple issue that president trump is the incumbent. And when you poll Americans it's twenty some percent who believe the country is on the right track they give you just boil it down to that. That president companies via common and even if you say that. Democrats are the ones stoking unrest in the street or at least allowing for unrest in the streets. Can you really just completely connect on your opponent the person who's out of office out of power. Yes I think that's a fundamental problem for the truck pence campaign because. As long as it's the retirement incumbent. It hadn't pen those problems on the other party and if you're trying to do law and order message and the problem is that you in the state of law and order as the incumbent president. And you know we were talking earlier about how this has some towns sometimes found success. Its campaign slow approach. Richard Nixon won in 1968 that he wasn't the incumbent Lyndon Johnson as the company is unpopular and there's an unpopular war going and civil strife in the streets. And at all hurt Hubert Humphrey and then another example came to minors in 1988. George H. W. Bush won beat Michael Dukakis. And yes he was incumbent vice president. The Ronald Reagan was reasonably popular and each. He was able to make the Willie Horton video. I really stick to Dukakis became big issue in the race so. I just don't think that the 20/20 circumstances match will be sought this season streaks. Didn't think just to point out is. In the suburbs and America have have changed a lot over the intervening decades right. The suburbs are not all Dwight anymore you know I was looking at. At 2018 study that found that 68%. Suburbanites were white. 14% Hispanic 11% were black a Pew Research Center surveys found that. This share of mothers who stay at home with children fell from 49%. In 1967. To 27%. And 26 game so if if the trump campaign has this image and its head. You know appealing to that how the duties of bird in America. I'm. I don't think that's right now they're vestiges of that large message vestiges in some parts of the country. But I don't think it's right is hugged duties it right right technocrats. 1950s as the that it immediately. That's yeah the theater that's what I was thinking. We heard from some prominent women within the trump administration. And within the Republican Party we heard from presents daughter in law large crop we heard from Kellyanne Conway. We also heard from South Dakota governor Christine gnome. Add Marsha Blackburn. Senator from Tennessee. So it seemed like and there was also a focus on the women's suffrage movement and 100 years since the nineteenth amendment. So what is the idea here of how the term campaign is pitching itself to. Women voters. So I would say one recurring theme that you've seen you know tonight but then the other two nights as well as this idea. You know as a woman trumps sees value in need but it's not because I'm a woman it's because I was the best person for the job. And I think that you know active foreign suffrage at white which we often associate with democratic women that's often been you know. Teacher the various states that the union addresses but a lot of the Republican women speakers have also worn white. And I think part of it too is you know so much of twenty teen was the year of the democratic woman. But is Meredith Connor Y has written for the site you know 20/20 really could be the year two GOP woman in me seeing that a lot in the house races. And more Republican women are running doesn't mean a win in November but I think the party is trying to acknowledge that. Acknowledging to what we've talked about before out trump having a problem with women and 2016. And winning them both her and making an appeal for that. This year you know and another story in research that we've and we find that more women you know turn out to vote than men. And it's. Republicans can make a dent in two women supporting the answer has been a gender gap that the presidential level since nineteen ED. That would still be an opportunity. For them particularly among college educated women to try to when back some of them in to the party fold. Yeah with the it would be huge if they couldn't do it madam. I'm not sure I see the logic in in this strategy they're employing them right. That trump one. Among white women and 26 team right. White women had shifted laughed since that. So on the one hand you might say okay. Maybe maybe it this strategy here is simply further trauma. Campaign to win back the white women they've lost since when he sixteen. If that's true though I'm not sure that best strategy is to is to say. Trumpets a supporter women. Trump isn't this accessed right. When you're talking about voters who who pulled the lever for trump in 26 team right this was right after the Access Hollywood tape this is trump running against the first woman to be a major party nominee. In US history right in other words. And Emilia has written about this that society. And we talked about this a little a lot blog. Women's issues as are opting car called. Are related but whatever issues are right women are majority of voters and so you know some of the criticism you've seen of the aren't sea. About to not act like actually tackling issues of today. The pen that Mac race relations. X the economy. I think. I think gets a potential flaw in this strategy to win back women you know I'd I'd wager and I think this polling to support this. That a lot of the duration. And in Trump's support among white women for example. Does have to do with this and the but and then act does have to do with his handling of the protests in race relations and so if it they're trying to win this vote is packed. You know a Cogent argument on those issues I think might work better then. Simply saying. Trump trump is it sexist. That's speculative made. It's been an interesting theme in how the RNC has also featured a lot of speakers of color particularly black speakers. In that in general the message from the Republican Party is that it's not about. That kind of descriptive representation right like you don't need a black person to represent black interest you know. Were representing all American interest however its put a lot of black speaker is front and center as kind of this pitch that. We are an inclusive party. You know one note there is that. When it comes to how the Republican Party actually appeals to voters of color they have a much more Q what Latino voters they got about a third of the Latino vote in national elections. Then black voters and we haven't heard that much from Latino speaker is which. I thought has been interesting and in the sense that what if it's an actual outreach campaign. You might hear more from like you know speakers as opposed to you more of a campaign that like hey we are inclusive. You know the criticisms from the Democrats that were racists are just on tour see the past I think I think you just see that power. The moment in that and the power of the media and that because the GOP. Has a party. And most of its members you know that as he said cannon did they do not believe in sort of identity based representation. They do not believe that there's. There's value in him not to itself in happening with diversity and representation right. That's they're kind of stated ideology. And yet. And here it. It's clear they've gone out of their way to it to feature. Am. Black Republicans at top currencies to to meet to me that's just that's just that's just happens that I've kind of you know whatever whatever you believe that's a party in their examples of this on the democratic side to whenever you believe that's the party you know did that. The pool like political realities is pretty strong right. Yeah I mean look a counter example to this and in you can talk about trying to broaden. The appeal for died at the Democratic Convention. Sure a lot of Republicans speaking yet so I mean if you're sort of thinking about it it's it's a slightly different dignity thing but. It just reminds me of that where a candidate and I'll a lot of Republicans are former Republicans who are going to be the ones voting for Joseph Biden. In November. But it's obviously something you want to focus on. So I think Galen last night unit titled the podcast cognitive dissonance. And that's what's been so streaking anything to me in all three nights here is. Did contradictions. In the arguments the GOP is putting forth and I thought that was really summed up well. When pence said in his speech tonight. We don't have to choose between supporting law enforcement and standing with African American beepers suits Republicans are trying to say. Look the violence in the cities right now it's not safe we won't stand for it but were also not racist. And I wonder how effective that that isn't you see that and women. It messaging there is well great it's you know. I am. Woman in the party I am you know proud to be here but says. Trump chose me because of my skills and I think they've been able to leverage to gaffes from Biden particularly well. The first being and the press criticized Biden for this as well rape at the idea he was gonna pick a woman for his VP any woman. It's I think he seen a number of the women speakers at the RNC's today we note trump. Trump picks me because I was the best person for the job not because of my gender I think that resonates at the certain segment of the population. And the second one was when Biden it's immensely sad. If you're black click you're gonna vote for me right you're not gonna vote for trump you Loney can consider it and I think the RNC has made a concentrated effort in most of the black speakers they've brought. On all three nights to kind of attribute that I'm an independent thinker Democrats don't understand the complexity of the plaque. That's not the only time that Biden stumbles on that front either there was so you know recent gaffes where he's talking about how the Latino vote so complex but the black votes not. I think Republicans have leverage that well. But it's just there's that in batted contradiction and all of this and it's hard I think in watching it to help disentangle. How effective that messaging ultimately will be. Yeah it's. I mean Jim melt movie. Opinion columnist at times. Am. Set this on Twitter and I think it's right you know look like. And this is a partisan to say but like. There are a lot of problems in the country right now. And present trumpets the incumbent president. Which is. A very simple political analysis but is that the route a lot of a lot of this and let Jamal said was basically. You know. I a lot of the Republican rhetoric sort of just and algerians. That there was an epidemic atom. That you know nearly a 180000 people haven't. That there isn't this huge economic collapse Adam. You know that there is at this this incredibly. Poignant racial unrest. And reckoning. How you know cannot work how long can they do that. Is it wise to do that. You know those that all remains to be seen but it's that it's this central. Core fundamental. Problem that trump campaign ads trump is now the incumbent he's not the political outsider and Marcus back to what we're talk met earlier. Every time he mentions unrest mysteries. He's taking a risk because he's the president. And so there's no there's no way around that really. There is rhetorically guest. But but at least according to car polling there doesn't seem to be among voters. Ari well. I think that's a good place to leave things so let's wrap it up thank you my cat Sarah and Jeffrey four. Seeking it out in the late tonight. Thanks Daryn things are ready Sarah stay safe down there. Pain keep paying your eyes Sarah you're in Houston. As the hurricane comes and stays safe and of course anybody in the hurricane's path because it's more towards Louisiana at this point. But anyway my name is Gail entered Tony chow is in the virtual control room you can get in touch by emailing us at pod cast at 530 dot com. You can also of course greeted us with questions or comments. If you're a fan of the show rivas a reading or review in the apple podcast store. Or tell someone about us thanks for listening and rules. You.

