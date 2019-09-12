SigDigs: Dec. 9, 2019

More
You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.
1:14 | 12/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for SigDigs: Dec. 9, 2019
I oh. And sure. Yeah. A yeah. Or. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:14","description":"You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/fivethirtyeight","id":"67598698","title":"SigDigs: Dec. 9, 2019","url":"/fivethirtyeight/video/sigdigs-dec-2019-67598698"}