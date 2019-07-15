SigDigs: July 15, 2019

More
You're reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.
0:46 | 07/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for SigDigs: July 15, 2019
Bluetooth. Boom boom boom. A. Potential and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:46","description":"You're reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/fivethirtyeight","id":"64342273","title":"SigDigs: July 15, 2019","url":"/fivethirtyeight/video/sigdigs-july-15-2019-64342273"}