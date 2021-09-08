Transcript for What should be the next Summer Olympic sport? | FiveThirtyEight Debate Club

Yeah. We'll consider 538 debate club Olympic. The Tokyo Olympics are now Robertson it's time to look at this point point four. Today's debate on could very well earned a Twitter right we think it's worth but that's what should be didn't act Summer Olympics. Get breaking anything will debut with the parents scandals we now but what will come after particularly your act. My event. Or Ebert which if you're not familiar to and from highland. With roots in Scotland. We're basically at least your arm people tried to flip over a tree essentially predicting blog how to land on the opposite side. I think this should be an event has for when. Throwing events in the Olympics you know by my character like sixteen running events in track and field there's only bulwark rowing events at javelin discus. We need more throwing this is a kind throwing event uses strength and it's an ancient sport it's similar kind of got inching. Connection to the early in the great history and Scotland. Older sports actually. Are more preferred by some audiences like that you got all around that. At the end of July American. We're not wholly on orbit some of the sport's only robbing an ace on receipt more than 2% approval from the respond pens are numerous sports like surfing we elixir for only got like. Ferdinand and respondents saying it's sports or older sports. The sanctity you're. I am here to pitch competitive ballroom dancing as the next Olympic sport. There is already locked in lock and dam in the Olympics. We he Dan on the ice in the ice dancing during the winter games. And during the summer games we have dance elements as part of the code of points of rhythmic artistic gymnastics. Synchronized swimming as Nina said we're gonna have break dancing in the 20/20 four Olympics. But yet we don't have dancing it must traditional form represented bargaining also has a global audience and global participation. In the last world damp sports federation championship. Over thirteen countries were represented in the top twenty countries in terms of ranking. Also there's huge global audience for. We all know dancing with the stars and United States but versions of that show appear in over 44 country. I'm in Wallace or may not have the advertising dollars of the newer sports we've seen this summer have there already is a huge idea and you the difference between a Waltz in a fox trot and around. Things are happening. Are. Jasmine and your time aren't. And making a case for cheerleading. Which are point. The other sports here has received official. IOC session the international cheery. That's a white. Wine. Several big hurdle RD. Ernie it's something that's distributed across the world. And it's also very created. While choreography. Bike more modern Olympic sports the attitude to. And it even though it appeals to the U it is open to a wide range. An agency that's not exclusive to people or 28. It's highly erotic dancers it is already a special excursion. And it's gender neutral. And dollop or not it's on six continents. Hacking thing that's an. Arid and liner entertains. I am here to defend the honor ultimate frisbee. As many human error ultimate frisbee is a game players is flying discs kind of originated out of the chemicals movement poses United States and citizens and news but today it's played all over the world. In the US. Over five million people way to sport. And one of the reasons it's so killings that it's self government there's no rest for all of its purposes and there's huge emphasis on. Placed on the spirit of the game as it caught you get really great highlights of ultimate frisbee. In the the off season for most major American sports you can find ultimate frisbee highlights from the top and sports center the rules are really simple. Is it not contacts forces. You know injuries are usually caused by. Great leaps and jumps but usually not by people crashing into each other. Thanks thanks to all cash. Now we're under the free for all court. Ollie has got it just gonna say if we're going forward sports that are complicated and people don't understand they're judged. It. Hard to figure out on the artistic element like sure all of these are great. But labor because it's simple it's so easy and had either foot long or you don't think it's really simple and I want judge Alex ward. It's also gender neutral it's mostly represented a more western countries Scotland and America and Canada. This is one that could easily be adopted by other countries by other athlete he had straight. Yes and agility you're gonna be able to pick up the sport and every country has access to launch it doesn't need a lot of equipment you just need a big well. Law what's an unstable and does this mean are used to test is already recognized by the IOC's in terms are we getting into the Olympics there aren't that anymore structural hurdles. I don't know I think that indeed did you accessibility of ultimate frisbee but the fact that most people are in the United States have already heard of it does it really. Like really good chance to become the next Olympic sport and also I think everyone except. A lot of people haven't heard of steeplechase at its deliberately and watched. I would say back that its international crime and we should. You east and US soundtrack or heard an obscure sport pilot. Ancient. Lake cheered lady. It's now like five other content just I think that's now that. People costs or ultimate frisbee are simple goes against exactly what the IOC tends to embrace. There are so many sports with complicated rules in judging procedure Africans like artistic impression and are. Part of the scoring math. And no sports are incredibly popular. It's and they we've seen and that and and that's recent sports that and then embraced skateboarding and surfing in particular. And while the bomb I'm dancing code may seem complicated to people who are not fans to date. If the exact kind of thing that creates drama for television and and their war would make out great ratings for her for her rightful owners like Andy and I just talking about Oregon. Or it. Other yeah. They live isn't it rob like I'm yeah. This is different than a sport like track and where we're mad during who get in line arcs. But and that does not mean edited by any means less athletic and is perhaps more technical everywhere and make good cases but I I'm a big fan indicator to I think people just are what you see it went to learn about it. Going to be an important street. You heard similar really started arguments from this trip I am seeing. And didn't that'll do it for this episode of I think need to think. Featured a vote on YouTube and Twitter we can think hasn't bad argument today there. There's pretty solid arguments. And Palestinian think there's another sport that should be added that's our back. And if you have other debate topics that are being below what he.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.