Transcript for 'We have a ways to go until data' allows states to reopen: Nate Silver

It's so I'm not a governor a mirror I'm a numbers guy and right now that he listened as the US has not really gotten over the pirates are. At least not for the country as a whole yes cases have declined in hard hit places like New York. And machine and what is really good news. We estimate that 24 states and Washington DC. This year has coming upon us different is still ahead we're here. Beckham's lot of midwestern states like Ohio. And what is happening at Akron. So how are Georgia the vein start reopened this weekend but if you look at Iran number a positive tests actually ties image. Georgia officially now has over 21000. Cases. But they have been more testing to the share custody cases has decreased slightly. It was about recent visit to Mexico and his 21% now. But it still higher than the national average which is working. This spirit of us these guidelines which reopened is that you what you're seeing a sustained decline to eat fairly low number you shouldn't have to squint. See the progress. That's because when you look back up again. Although she could cast members will get worse again this isn't some sort of imagine flattening we've seen many states is because of social distancing. To his credit governor camp is opposing a lot of conditions so it's not quite business as usual there's nothing wrong with everything from restaurants. Nelson wants cunning hand and being a little bit creative about how to serve their customers. But planning is one thing and doing it is another in most the country including in Georgia we have a ways to go to the shows I'm depressed go on.

